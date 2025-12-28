https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russian-forces-complete-liberation-of-gulyaipole-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123376992.html

Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region - MoD

Sputnik International

Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok has continued to advance into the depth of Ukraine's defenses and gained control of the town of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2025-12-28T09:50+0000

2025-12-28T09:50+0000

2025-12-28T10:09+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

russian defense ministry

liberation

russian armed forces

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b21e42d462c07d2378986990f394fbf.jpg

"Battlegroup Vostok group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and completed the liberation of the Gulyaipole settlement in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces aimed at breaking through to Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr took control of the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Dnepr liberated the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Artemovka and Volnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces have struck Ukrainian energy facilities used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, long-range drone assembly sites, and temporary locations of foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Operational-tactical aircraft, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have struck energy facilities used in the interests of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, workshops for the production of components for rocket engines, assembly sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and sites for their preparation for launch, as well as points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 districts," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two US-made М113 combat armored vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, ten pickup trucks, and five ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and a US-made 155-mm М198 howitzer, the ministry said.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost up to 140 troops over the past 24 hours, the statement read, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 155 troops. Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 60 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-forces-liberate-vilcha-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123345548.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian forces complete liberation, russian defense ministry, ukraine's defenses and gained control, town of gulyaipole in the zaporozhye region