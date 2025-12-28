https://sputnikglobe.com/20251228/russian-forces-complete-liberation-of-gulyaipole-in-zaporozhye-region---mod-1123376992.html
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
Sputnik International
Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok has continued to advance into the depth of Ukraine's defenses and gained control of the town of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2025-12-28T09:50+0000
2025-12-28T09:50+0000
2025-12-28T10:09+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
russian defense ministry
liberation
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2b21e42d462c07d2378986990f394fbf.jpg
"Battlegroup Vostok group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and completed the liberation of the Gulyaipole settlement in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces aimed at breaking through to Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr took control of the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Dnepr liberated the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Artemovka and Volnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.The Russian armed forces have struck Ukrainian energy facilities used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, long-range drone assembly sites, and temporary locations of foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Operational-tactical aircraft, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have struck energy facilities used in the interests of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, workshops for the production of components for rocket engines, assembly sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and sites for their preparation for launch, as well as points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 districts," the statement read.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two US-made М113 combat armored vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, ten pickup trucks, and five ammunition depots.Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and a US-made 155-mm М198 howitzer, the ministry said.In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost up to 140 troops over the past 24 hours, the statement read, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 155 troops. Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 60 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251222/russian-forces-liberate-vilcha-settlement-in-kharkov-region---mod-1123345548.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/05/1120426064_275:0:3006:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b96174b856f99e64d48183ffd5c4858a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces complete liberation, russian defense ministry, ukraine's defenses and gained control, town of gulyaipole in the zaporozhye region
russian forces complete liberation, russian defense ministry, ukraine's defenses and gained control, town of gulyaipole in the zaporozhye region
Russian Forces Complete Liberation of Gulyaipole in Zaporozhye Region - MoD
09:50 GMT 28.12.2025 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 28.12.2025)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia’s Battlegroup Vostok has continued to advance into the depth of Ukraine's defenses and gained control of the town of Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"Battlegroup Vostok group continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and completed the liberation of the Gulyaipole settlement in the Zaporozhye Region," the statement read.
Russia’s Battlegroup Zapad have repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces aimed at breaking through to Kupyansk, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"In the Kupyansk direction, during the day, units of the 6th Army repelled two attacks by formations of the 92nd Assault and 14th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces in the areas of the settlements of Podoly and Nechvolodovka of the Kharkov region, in order to break into the city of Kupyansk, Kharkov region. Up to 15 militants and a T-64 tank were destroyed," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Dnepr took control of the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of Battlegroup Dnepr liberated the settlement of Stepnogorsk in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia’s Battlegroup Tsentr have liberated Dimitrov, Rodinskoye, Artemovka and Volnoye in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian armed forces have struck Ukrainian energy facilities used in support of the Ukrainian armed forces, long-range drone assembly sites, and temporary locations of foreign mercenaries, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
"Operational-tactical aircraft, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, rocket troops and artillery of groups of troops of the Russian armed forces have struck energy facilities used in the interests of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine, workshops for the production of components for rocket engines, assembly sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles and sites for their preparation for launch, as well as points of temporary deployment of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 148 districts," the statement read.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated over 500 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"The enemy's losses amounted to over 500 Ukrainian soldiers, three armored fighting vehicles, a pickup truck, and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
Russia's Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated over 200 Ukrainian soldiers, a tank, two US-made М113 combat armored vehicles, three armored fighting vehicles, ten pickup trucks, and five ammunition depots.
Russia's Battlegroup Vostok over the past day has eliminated up to 185 Ukrainian servicemen, two armored fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and a US-made 155-mm М198 howitzer, the ministry said.
In battles with Russia's Battlegroup Sever, Kiev lost up to 140 troops over the past 24 hours, the statement read, adding that Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated up to 155 troops. Russia's Dnepr battle group has eliminated over 60 Ukrainian troops over the past day, the ministry added.