Orban Says Time for Europe to Resume Dialogue With Russia
It is high time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia, and this should be done by the leader of a major European country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"Some major European leader, whether French, Italian, or German, should take on the task of breaking the ice, perhaps in coordination with others. And he will say that the time has come, and now Europe will negotiate directly with the Russian president [Vladimir Putin]. Should this happen, we will make a qualitative step forward," Orban said at a press conference after a Board of Peace meeting in Washington broadcast by the M1 television channel.
09:22 GMT 20.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is high time for Europe to resume dialogue with Russia, and this should be done by the leader of a major European country, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
"Some major European leader, whether French, Italian, or German, should take on the task of breaking the ice, perhaps in coordination with others. And he will say that the time has come, and now Europe will negotiate directly with the Russian president [Vladimir Putin]. Should this happen, we will make a qualitative step forward," Orban said at a press conference after a Board of Peace meeting in Washington broadcast by the M1 television channel.
