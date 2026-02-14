https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/europe-decided-to-go-to-war-with-russia-by-2030-already-preparing---orban-1123633961.html

Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Europe has decided to go to war with Russia by 2030 and that preparations are already underway in certain European countries.

"Europe has decided that it will go to war [with Russia] by 2030. Not that it wants to, might, or plans to - it has decided. It has made the decision," Orban said. Preparations for war are being carried out across Europe, except in Hungary and Slovakia, he added. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance has expanded its initiatives, describing them as measures to deter alleged Russian aggression. Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russia remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal footing, provided that the West abandons its course toward militarizing the continent.

