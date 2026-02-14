International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/europe-decided-to-go-to-war-with-russia-by-2030-already-preparing---orban-1123633961.html
Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban
Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Europe has decided to go to war with Russia by 2030 and that preparations are already underway in certain European countries.
2026-02-14T15:16+0000
2026-02-14T15:16+0000
world
viktor orban
russia
hungary
russian foreign ministry
nato
slovakia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119546463_0:0:3064:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_b831d5280415c82988b96466f6db410a.jpg
"Europe has decided that it will go to war [with Russia] by 2030. Not that it wants to, might, or plans to - it has decided. It has made the decision," Orban said. Preparations for war are being carried out across Europe, except in Hungary and Slovakia, he added. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance has expanded its initiatives, describing them as measures to deter alleged Russian aggression. Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russia remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal footing, provided that the West abandons its course toward militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/estonian-intelligence-acknowledges-that-russia-not-planning-to-attack-estonia-nato-1123618518.html
russia
hungary
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119546463_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef89b926080b4570b11fcf75aa247296.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, european countries, preparations are already underway
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, european countries, preparations are already underway

Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban

15:16 GMT 14.02.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankHungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attends a joint news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their meeting at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.02.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Europe has decided to go to war with Russia by 2030 and that preparations are already underway in certain European countries.
"Europe has decided that it will go to war [with Russia] by 2030. Not that it wants to, might, or plans to - it has decided. It has made the decision," Orban said.
Preparations for war are being carried out across Europe, except in Hungary and Slovakia, he added.
"Nine [European] countries already have compulsory military service. In some places, it also applies to women. The population is being sent instructions on what to do in the event of war. Military spending has risen sharply. Agreements have been signed to send troops to Ukraine," he said.
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance has expanded its initiatives, describing them as measures to deter alleged Russian aggression. Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russia remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal footing, provided that the West abandons its course toward militarizing the continent.
Map of the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
World
Estonian Intelligence Acknowledges That Russia Not Planning to Attack Estonia, NATO
11 February, 09:25 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала