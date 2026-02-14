https://sputnikglobe.com/20260214/europe-decided-to-go-to-war-with-russia-by-2030-already-preparing---orban-1123633961.html
Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban
Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban
Sputnik International
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Europe has decided to go to war with Russia by 2030 and that preparations are already underway in certain European countries.
2026-02-14T15:16+0000
2026-02-14T15:16+0000
2026-02-14T15:16+0000
world
viktor orban
russia
hungary
russian foreign ministry
nato
slovakia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119546463_0:0:3064:1723_1920x0_80_0_0_b831d5280415c82988b96466f6db410a.jpg
"Europe has decided that it will go to war [with Russia] by 2030. Not that it wants to, might, or plans to - it has decided. It has made the decision," Orban said. Preparations for war are being carried out across Europe, except in Hungary and Slovakia, he added. In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance has expanded its initiatives, describing them as measures to deter alleged Russian aggression. Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russia remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal footing, provided that the West abandons its course toward militarizing the continent.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/estonian-intelligence-acknowledges-that-russia-not-planning-to-attack-estonia-nato-1123618518.html
russia
hungary
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/1c/1119546463_114:0:2845:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ef89b926080b4570b11fcf75aa247296.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, european countries, preparations are already underway
hungarian prime minister viktor orban, european countries, preparations are already underway
Europe Decided to Go to War With Russia by 2030, Already Preparing - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday that Europe has decided to go to war with Russia by 2030 and that preparations are already underway in certain European countries.
"Europe has decided that it will go to war [with Russia] by 2030. Not that it wants to, might, or plans to - it has decided. It has made the decision," Orban said.
Preparations for war are being carried out across Europe, except in Hungary and Slovakia, he added.
"Nine [European] countries already have compulsory military service. In some places, it also applies to women. The population is being sent instructions on what to do in the event of war. Military spending has risen sharply. Agreements have been signed to send troops to Ukraine," he said.
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. The alliance has expanded its initiatives, describing them as measures to deter alleged Russian aggression. Russian authorities have repeatedly expressed concern over the buildup of NATO forces in Europe
. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Russia remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal footing, provided that the West abandons its course toward militarizing the continent.