Over 80% of Britons Support Excluding Ex-Prince Andrew From Line of Succession – Poll
More than 80% of Britons say that King Charles III's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, should be excluded from the royal line of succession, according to a YouGov poll published on Friday.
Earlier this week, Sputnik found after studying the relevant legislation that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in the line of succession to the UK throne, despite his arrest and the stripping of his titles. According to the poll, 82% of respondents believe the ex-prince should be removed from the line of succession. Some 6% of those surveyed oppose his exclusion. Meanwhile, 12% of poll participants say they do not know whether exclusion is necessary. The survey was conducted on February 20 among 7,242 UK adults.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 80% of Britons say that King Charles III's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, should be excluded from the royal line of succession, according to a YouGov poll published on Friday.
Earlier this week, Sputnik found after studying the relevant legislation that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in the line of succession to the UK throne, despite his arrest and the stripping of his titles.
According to the poll, 82% of respondents believe the ex-prince should be removed from the line of succession. Some 6% of those surveyed oppose his exclusion. Meanwhile, 12% of poll participants say they do not know whether exclusion is necessary.
The survey was conducted on February 20 among 7,242 UK adults.
On Thursday, ex-Prince Andrew was detained in connection with his involvement in the case of late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Law enforcement officers are investigating the incident of sending government documents to Epstein, and the former prince is charged with misconduct in public office. Later, Sky News reported that the ex-prince had been released from custody.