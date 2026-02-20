https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/over-80-of-britons-support-excluding-ex-prince-andrew-from-line-of-succession--poll-1123665337.html

Over 80% of Britons Support Excluding Ex-Prince Andrew From Line of Succession – Poll

More than 80% of Britons say that King Charles III's brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, should be excluded from the royal line of succession, according to a YouGov poll published on Friday.

Earlier this week, Sputnik found after studying the relevant legislation that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in the line of succession to the UK throne, despite his arrest and the stripping of his titles. According to the poll, 82% of respondents believe the ex-prince should be removed from the line of succession. Some 6% of those surveyed oppose his exclusion. Meanwhile, 12% of poll participants say they do not know whether exclusion is necessary. The survey was conducted on February 20 among 7,242 UK adults.

