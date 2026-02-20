https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/uks-disgraced-ex-ambassador-helped-former-prince-andrew-secure-govt-role---reports-1123664932.html

UK's Disgraced Ex-Ambassador Helped Former Prince Andrew Secure Gov't Role - Reports

UK's Disgraced Ex-Ambassador Helped Former Prince Andrew Secure Gov't Role - Reports

Sputnik International

Former UK Ambassador to the US Peter Mandelson helped the brother of UK King Charles III, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, secure a position as a government trade envoy in 2001 against the King's wishes, The Telegraph reported on Friday, adding that they both face scrutiny over their ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

2026-02-20T14:26+0000

2026-02-20T14:26+0000

2026-02-20T14:26+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

united kingdom (uk)

peter mandelson

king charles iii

prince andrew

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/06/16/1083211563_0:56:3000:1744_1920x0_80_0_0_fe82d261fca2a1e7e12db495d37887dc.jpg

According to the newspaper, in 2001, Andrew succeeded his second cousin, the Duke of Kent, as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment. At the time, then-Prince Charles expressed concerns about his brother's suitability for the role, but the late Queen Elizabeth II overruled then-Prince Charles, a decision supported by Mandelson. The decision was considered controversial because Mountbatten-Windsor had a reputation for using his status to travel the world and play golf, the report said. Mandelson, who was close to then-Prime Minister Tony Blair, intervened, stating that Andrew was well qualified for the envoy role, according to The Telegraph. He reportedly argued that the then-prince's royal status would help strengthen the UK's foreign trade ties. Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson were already acquainted by then, the report added. They had both participated in campaigns for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC), were both acquainted with Epstein's associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and were friendly with British financier Evelyn de Rothschild, who in turn was friends with Epstein. In 2000, both Andrew and Mandelson were guests at de Rothschild's wedding. According to Maxwell, it was de Rothschild's wife who introduced Andrew to Epstein in the early 2000s. Andrew has been embroiled in scandal for several years due to his connections with Epstein. In early December 2025, King Charles III stripped his brother of all titles. One of the latest batches of Epstein case files contains photographs showing Andrew leaning over an unknown young woman lying on the floor. Media reports identified the location as Epstein's New York mansion.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260219/epstein-ex-prince-andrew-and-the-moral-bankruptcy-of-the-church-of-england-1123660955.html

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

peter mandelson, uk, uk ambassador, king charles iii, andrew mountbatten-windsor, jeffrey epstein, government trade envoy, position