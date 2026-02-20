https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/trump-considering-initial-limited-strike-on-iran---reports-1123662916.html

Trump Considering Initial Limited Strike on Iran - Reports

Trump Considering Initial Limited Strike on Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump is considering a possibility to carry out an initial limited strike on Iran to force it make a nuclear deal, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

2026-02-20T09:18+0000

2026-02-20T09:18+0000

2026-02-20T09:18+0000

world

donald trump

us

iran

wall street journal

steve witkoff

abbas araghchi

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_d0af892c5b2afecbd9b84193e19e11c2.jpg

If authorized, such a strike could follow within days and will hit a few military or government targets. If the Iranian authorities after that still refuse to accept US demands, the United States will respond with a broad campaign with a possible aim to topple the Iranian government. According to The Wall Street Journal, it is unclear how serious Trump is about this option, but his advisers have repeatedly presented this scenario to him. The latest talks between Washington and Tehran over the Iranian nuclear program took place in Geneva on Tuesday. The US delegation was led by presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, while Iran was represented by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. On February 4, Trump said that Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "should be very worried," threatening to do "very bad things" to Iran if it decides to resume its nuclear program at new facilities. In January, Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/iran-has-15-days-maximum-to-make-deal-with-us---trump-1123662212.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us iran tensions, us buildup in the middle east, us iran talks on nuclear deal