Trump Promises to Release Pentagon Information About Aliens

US President Donald Trump has promised to release Pentagon information on extraterrestrial life and UFOs.

On Saturday, ex-president Barack Obama admitted in an interview with US podcast host Brian Cohen that he believes aliens are real, but has not seen one himself. He later clarified that during his presidency, he had seen no evidence of contact with aliens. Commenting on this, Trump said that his predecessor had revealed classified information. The issue is extremely complex, but very interesting and important, the president added.

