Russia Blasts Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott: 'Trampling on the Principles of Olympism'

Ukraine is trying to trample on both the principles of Olympism and the foundations of humanity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's decision to boycott the Paralympic Games.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine issued a joint statement declaring that their officials would boycott the Paralympic Games unless the organizers reconsider their decision to allow Russians and Belarusians with national symbols to partake in the Games.

