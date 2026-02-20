International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/ukraine-trying-to-trample-principles-olympism-by-decision-to-boycott-paralympics---mfa-spokeswoman-1123663443.html
Russia Blasts Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott: 'Trampling on the Principles of Olympism'
Russia Blasts Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott: 'Trampling on the Principles of Olympism'
Sputnik International
Ukraine is trying to trample on both the principles of Olympism and the foundations of humanity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's decision to boycott the Paralympic Games.
2026-02-20T09:30+0000
2026-02-20T09:36+0000
world
maria zakharova
ukraine
russia
olympics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0466c3d89a8ea4bd653604fb2107684d.jpg
On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine issued a joint statement declaring that their officials would boycott the Paralympic Games unless the organizers reconsider their decision to allow Russians and Belarusians with national symbols to partake in the Games.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/iocs-double-standards-trample-principle-of-sport-above-politics--russian-ministry-1123118650.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1b/1117572835_50:0:2781:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9f23532e654f3d532aaf37561ccb86bf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine position on paralympic games, russia in paralympic games, maria zakharova statement
ukraine position on paralympic games, russia in paralympic games, maria zakharova statement

Russia Blasts Ukraine's Paralympic Boycott: 'Trampling on the Principles of Olympism'

09:30 GMT 20.02.2026 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 20.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends her weekly briefing in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2026
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine is trying to trample on both the principles of Olympism and the foundations of humanity, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik on Friday, commenting on Ukraine's decision to boycott the Paralympic Games.
On Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine issued a joint statement declaring that their officials would boycott the Paralympic Games unless the organizers reconsider their decision to allow Russians and Belarusians with national symbols to partake in the Games.
"The Kiev regime is trying to trample on both the principles of Olympism and the foundations of humanity," Zakharova said.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
World
IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry
15 November 2025, 13:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала