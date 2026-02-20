https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/ukrainian-commander-threatened-retreating-soldiers-with-death---radio-intercept-1123665459.html

Ukrainian Commander Threatened Retreating Soldiers With Death - Radio Intercept

A Ukrainian commander has threatened a group of soldiers who had retreated from positions in the Zaporozhye Region with death, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.

According to the radio intercept, the commander said that Ukrainian soldiers were supposed to follow orders. In response, a soldier explains that Russian military personnel had outflanked them and moved into positions from a flank, from which fellow Ukrainian soldiers had already retreated. The radio intercept also revealed the commander urging the soldiers not to retreat but to engage in battle.

