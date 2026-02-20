https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/ukrainian-commander-threatened-retreating-soldiers-with-death---radio-intercept-1123665459.html
Ukrainian Commander Threatened Retreating Soldiers With Death - Radio Intercept
A Ukrainian commander has threatened a group of soldiers who had retreated from positions in the Zaporozhye Region with death, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
According to the radio intercept, the commander said that Ukrainian soldiers were supposed to follow orders. In response, a soldier explains that Russian military personnel had outflanked them and moved into positions from a flank, from which fellow Ukrainian soldiers had already retreated. The radio intercept also revealed the commander urging the soldiers not to retreat but to engage in battle.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian commander has threatened a group of soldiers who had retreated from positions in the Zaporozhye Region with death, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
According to the radio intercept, the commander said that Ukrainian soldiers were supposed to follow orders. In response, a soldier explains that Russian military personnel had outflanked them and moved into positions from a flank, from which fellow Ukrainian soldiers had already retreated.
"They came in from behind. You should have 360-degree awareness, you have two people on duty, three resting... And now you're sitting there whining. You're all going to die, I am telling you straight," the commander said.
The radio intercept also revealed the commander urging the soldiers not to retreat but to engage in battle.