Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Commander Threatened Retreating Soldiers With Death - Radio Intercept
A Ukrainian commander has threatened a group of soldiers who had retreated from positions in the Zaporozhye Region with death, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
According to the radio intercept, the commander said that Ukrainian soldiers were supposed to follow orders. In response, a soldier explains that Russian military personnel had outflanked them and moved into positions from a flank, from which fellow Ukrainian soldiers had already retreated. The radio intercept also revealed the commander urging the soldiers not to retreat but to engage in battle.
14:33 GMT 20.02.2026
Ukrainian soldiers take cover from incoming artillery fire in Irpin, the outskirts of Kiev, Ukraine, March 13, 2022.
DONETSK (Sputnik) - A Ukrainian commander has threatened a group of soldiers who had retreated from positions in the Zaporozhye Region with death, according to a radio intercept obtained by Sputnik.
According to the radio intercept, the commander said that Ukrainian soldiers were supposed to follow orders. In response, a soldier explains that Russian military personnel had outflanked them and moved into positions from a flank, from which fellow Ukrainian soldiers had already retreated.
"They came in from behind. You should have 360-degree awareness, you have two people on duty, three resting... And now you're sitting there whining. You're all going to die, I am telling you straight," the commander said.
The radio intercept also revealed the commander urging the soldiers not to retreat but to engage in battle.
