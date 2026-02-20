https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-congress-briefed-on-corruption-among-zelenskys-associates---report-1123663601.html

US Congress Briefed on Corruption Among Zelensky's Associates - Report

US Congress Briefed on Corruption Among Zelensky's Associates - Report

Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have uncovered corruption and embezzlement by associates of Volodymyr Zelensky, the Special Inspector General report to Congress read.

"Ukrainian law enforcement agencies exposed more than $100 million in corruption by government officials," the report said on Thursday.The authors of the document described instances of price gouging for military equipment, as well as kickbacks at energy company Energoatom, involving Zelensky's "allies." The report reassured that the US Department of Energy did not uncover any cases of misuse of US aid. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Department of Justice (DoJ) have provided consultations to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) regarding the kickback case at Energoatom, according to a report submitted to Congress by auditors from the Pentagon, State Department, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).A high-profile corruption scandal erupted in Ukraine in November when NABU targeted a corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector. On November 11, NABU pressed charges against seven members of an alleged criminal ring behind the energy-related corruption scheme, including Zelensky's close associate Timur Mindich. Former Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko was then dismissed from his post of justice minister due to his involvement in the corruption scandal.

