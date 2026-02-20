https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-expects-iran-to-present-detailed-nuclear-deal-proposal-in-coming-days---reports-1123665074.html

US Expects Iran to Present Detailed Nuclear Deal Proposal in Coming Days - Reports

Iran is expected to present a detailed and written version of its proposal on the nuclear deal to the United States in the coming days, CBS News reported on Friday, citing sources.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump said that Iran had 15 days maximum to make a deal with the United States. CBS News reported on Thursday, citing diplomatic sources familiar with the recent negotiations, that Tehran signaled its willingness to engage in economic cooperation, including purchasing US aircraft and providing access to oil and gas fields for joint projects, in an effort to get sanctions relief. At the same time, two unnamed officials in the Middle East told the broadcaster that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff was advised to separate discussions of the nuclear program from other topics, including Iran's missile development and support for militants in the region. Witkoff reportedly supported the idea of ​​parallel diplomatic tracks. The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with the Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.

