https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-planning-to-complete-troop-deployment-in-middle-east-by-mid-march---reports-1123662795.html
US Intends to Complete Middle East Troop Deployment by Mid-March - Reports
US Intends to Complete Middle East Troop Deployment by Mid-March - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States plans to complete its troop deployment in the Middle East by mid-March in case of a possible operation against Iran, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing US officials.
2026-02-20T09:17+0000
2026-02-20T09:17+0000
2026-02-20T09:41+0000
world
donald trump
us
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117241728_0:0:3065:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_1cbfb798575283b7d74f2b871a8f372b.jpg
US President Donald Trump's national security advisers met in the Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss the situation with Iran, the report said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the report noted that the Trump administration is deliberately seeking to publicly demonstrate its beefed-up military presence in the region. On Thursday, Trump said that "bad things" could happen if the US and Iran do not reach an agreement. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that Trump is considering launching an initial limited strike against Iranian military and government facilities to force Iran to sign a nuclear deal.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/iran-has-15-days-maximum-to-make-deal-with-us---trump-1123662212.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/0a/1117241728_213:0:2944:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6eeab9a0506456e74eea577d3590af7a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, middle east, military, troops, deployment, march, operation, the washington post
us, iran, middle east, military, troops, deployment, march, operation, the washington post
US Intends to Complete Middle East Troop Deployment by Mid-March - Reports
09:17 GMT 20.02.2026 (Updated: 09:41 GMT 20.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States plans to wrap up its troop deployment in the Middle East by mid-March in case of a possible operation against Iran, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing US officials.
US President Donald Trump's national security advisers met in the Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss the situation with Iran, the report said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the report noted that the Trump administration is deliberately seeking to publicly demonstrate its beefed-up military presence in the region.
On Thursday, Trump said that "bad things" could happen if the US and Iran do not reach an agreement. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that Trump is considering launching an initial limited strike against Iranian military and government facilities to force Iran to sign a nuclear deal.
The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.