US Intends to Complete Middle East Troop Deployment by Mid-March - Reports
2026-02-20

US Intends to Complete Middle East Troop Deployment by Mid-March - Reports

The United States plans to complete its troop deployment in the Middle East by mid-March in case of a possible operation against Iran, The Washington Post newspaper reported, citing US officials.

US President Donald Trump's national security advisers met in the Situation Room on Wednesday to discuss the situation with Iran, the report said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the report noted that the Trump administration is deliberately seeking to publicly demonstrate its beefed-up military presence in the region. On Thursday, Trump said that "bad things" could happen if the US and Iran do not reach an agreement. The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that Trump is considering launching an initial limited strike against Iranian military and government facilities to force Iran to sign a nuclear deal.

