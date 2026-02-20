https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-threatens-retaliation-if-eu-restricts-access-to-its-arms-market---reports-1123665879.html

US Threatens Retaliation If EU Restricts Access to Its Arms Market - Reports

US Threatens Retaliation If EU Restricts Access to Its Arms Market - Reports

Sputnik International

The administration of US President Donald Trump is threatening European Union countries with retaliatory measures if they restrict access of US arms manufacturers to the European market, Western media reported, citing a document containing details of Washington's consultations with the European Commission.

2026-02-20T14:41+0000

2026-02-20T14:41+0000

2026-02-20T14:41+0000

world

european union (eu)

us

donald trump

mark rutte

european commission

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117647382_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4af47fead49380e99865cd4dc9754866.jpg

"The United States strongly opposes any changes ... that would limit US industry's ability to support or otherwise participate in EU member state national defense procurements," the document read, as quoted by Western media on Thursday. The US argues that protectionism is the wrong course for the EU, the report added. The report points to a "paradox" in the US approach to Europe. While Washington has repeatedly told the bloc it should take more responsibility for the region's conventional defense, the Trump administration does not want that to happen at the expense of US defense companies, the report also said. Last week, Western outlets reported, citing an internal German Defense Ministry document, that the EU was seeking a European replacement for the US Boeing Airborne Early Warning and Control reconnaissance aircraft. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking at the Munich Security Conference earlier this month, stated that Europe's view of collective security changed radically, with countries ready to invest in defense and take a more active role in the alliance.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/eu-preparing-sanctions-against-us-companies-over-greenland-claims---reports-1123447980.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us eu tensions, us eu restrictions, us arms manufacturers