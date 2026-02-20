https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/venezuelan-delcy-rodriguez-signs-amnesty-law-1123662092.html
Venezuelan Delcy Rodriguez Signs Amnesty Law
Venezuela's acting president signed the Amnesty Law after unanimous parliamentary approval, granting pardon for political crimes committed between 1999 and 2026.
Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodríguez presented the initiative for the new law, which is set to take effect, under the premise that it would contribute to promoting peace, democratic coexistence, and national reconciliation.The National Assembly of Venezuela approved the bill in a unanimous second reading, which aims to grant general amnesty to all individuals prosecuted or convicted of political crimes from January 1, 1999, to January 30, 2026.
03:56 GMT 20.02.2026 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 20.02.2026)
Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodríguez presented the initiative for the new law, which is set to take effect, under the premise that it would contribute to promoting peace, democratic coexistence, and national reconciliation.
"We are opening new paths for Venezuela," she declared after signing the law.
The National Assembly of Venezuela approved the bill in a unanimous second reading, which aims to grant general amnesty to all individuals prosecuted or convicted of political crimes from January 1, 1999, to January 30, 2026.