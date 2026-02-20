https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/vietnam-war-veterans-file-lawsuit-against-white-house-over-new-triumphal-arch---reports-1123665200.html

Vietnam War Veterans File Lawsuit Against White House Over New Triumphal Arch - Reports

Three Vietnam War veterans have filed a lawsuit against the administration of US President Donald Trump over his plans to construct a triumphal arch in Washington to mark the country's 250th anniversary, arguing that it has not been approved by the Congress, The Hill reported on Friday, citing court documents.

In October 2025, US Protocol Chief Monica Crowley announced that a triumphal arch would be built in Washington at Trump's request to mark the country's 250th anniversary. It would stand between Arlington Cemetery and the memorial to the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of three veterans and an architectural historian by the the government watchdog group Public Citizen, argued that constructing the arch without the approval of Congress was illegal. The lawsuit also indicated that the arch would block the view of Arlington National Cemetery and the Lincoln Memorial, "disrupting the historic and symbolic link between the two." On January 23, the American leader posted three images of what the monument might look like on his Truth Social page. In all versions, the attic features the inscription "The Independence Arch" and ornate eagles. In the last version, all decorative elements are made of gold.

