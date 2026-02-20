https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-now-only-relies-on-one-last-power-line--iaea-1123662341.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Now Only Relies on One Last Power Line — IAEA
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) Ferrosplavnaya-1 (Ferosplavna-1) backup line was shut down on February 10, presumably due to nearby military activity, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.
The plant receives power from the Dneprovskaya line, which ensures the operation of all critical nuclear safety systems, the IAEA said. "The IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP continues to request detailed information on the nature and extent of the damage," the statement said, adding that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi promised to "accurately report on the nature of the damage and any impact on nuclear safety and security." The agency appealed to Kiev and Moscow to establish a temporary ceasefire to safely assess damage and repair the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line, the statement added.
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) Ferrosplavnaya-1 (Ferosplavna-1) backup line was shut down on February 10, presumably due to nearby military activity, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.
"ZNPP’s Ferosplavna-1 330 kV back-up off-site power line was disconnected on 10 February, reportedly as a result of military activity near the 330 kV switchyard operated by the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP)," the IAEA said in a statement.
The plant receives power from the Dneprovskaya line, which ensures the operation of all critical nuclear safety systems, the IAEA said.
"The IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP continues to request detailed information on the nature and extent of the damage," the statement said, adding that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi promised to "accurately report on the nature of the damage and any impact on nuclear safety and security."
The agency appealed to Kiev and Moscow to establish a temporary ceasefire to safely assess damage and repair the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line, the statement added.