International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-now-only-relies-on-one-last-power-line--iaea-1123662341.html
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Now Only Relies on One Last Power Line — IAEA
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Now Only Relies on One Last Power Line — IAEA
Sputnik International
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) Ferrosplavnaya-1 (Ferosplavna-1) backup line was shut down on February 10, presumably due to nearby military activity, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.
2026-02-20T03:36+0000
2026-02-20T04:36+0000
world
zaporozhye
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
ukraine
russia
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
nuclear plant
zaporozhye npp
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117760323_0:244:2730:1780_1920x0_80_0_0_cbb462f277fac8ab13fe5e57824e6b11.jpg
The plant receives power from the Dneprovskaya line, which ensures the operation of all critical nuclear safety systems, the IAEA said. "The IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP continues to request detailed information on the nature and extent of the damage," the statement said, adding that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi promised to "accurately report on the nature of the damage and any impact on nuclear safety and security." The agency appealed to Kiev and Moscow to establish a temporary ceasefire to safely assess damage and repair the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260211/zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-satellite-city-deliberately-targeted-by-ukrainian-armed-forces--1123619757.html
zaporozhye
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/05/1117760323_0:0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a43e446a3a830889c67d1d9280682534.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
znpp now, ukraine attacks on nuclear plants, attacks on znpp, zaporozhye npp, iaea reports on ukraine
znpp now, ukraine attacks on nuclear plants, attacks on znpp, zaporozhye npp, iaea reports on ukraine

Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Now Only Relies on One Last Power Line — IAEA

03:36 GMT 20.02.2026 (Updated: 04:36 GMT 20.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Konstantin MihalchevskiyZaporozhye nuclear power plant
Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.02.2026
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
Subscribe
The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant's (ZNPP) Ferrosplavnaya-1 (Ferosplavna-1) backup line was shut down on February 10, presumably due to nearby military activity, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday.
"ZNPP’s Ferosplavna-1 330 kV back-up off-site power line was disconnected on 10 February, reportedly as a result of military activity near the 330 kV switchyard operated by the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant (ZTPP)," the IAEA said in a statement.
The plant receives power from the Dneprovskaya line, which ensures the operation of all critical nuclear safety systems, the IAEA said.
Stele fragment at the entrance to the territory of Zaporozhye NPP in Energodar - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.02.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant’s Satellite City Deliberately Targeted by Ukrainian Forces
11 February, 09:54 GMT
"The IAEA team stationed at the ZNPP continues to request detailed information on the nature and extent of the damage," the statement said, adding that IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi promised to "accurately report on the nature of the damage and any impact on nuclear safety and security."
The agency appealed to Kiev and Moscow to establish a temporary ceasefire to safely assess damage and repair the Ferrosplavnaya-1 line, the statement added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала