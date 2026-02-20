International
Zelensky Mentioned in Epstein Documents Over 50 Times - Ukrainian Opposition Politician
Volodymyr Zelensky is mentioned in the documents of infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein more than 50 times, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, said on Friday.
"Zelensky's name is mentioned in the documents more than 50 times, including in the context of conversations about human trafficking and corruption in Ukraine," Medvedchuk wrote in his article, published by Russian media. In particular, Zelensky may be involved in the kidnapping of women and children through Ukrainian modeling agency Jean-Luc Brunel, the official added. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors; in July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation ruled his death a suicide.
Zelensky Mentioned in Epstein Documents Over 50 Times - Ukrainian Opposition Politician

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky is mentioned in the documents of infamous late financier Jeffrey Epstein more than 50 times, Viktor Medvedchuk, a Ukrainian opposition politician and chairman of the Other Ukraine movement, said on Friday.
"Zelensky's name is mentioned in the documents more than 50 times, including in the context of conversations about human trafficking and corruption in Ukraine," Medvedchuk wrote in his article, published by Russian media.
In particular, Zelensky may be involved in the kidnapping of women and children through Ukrainian modeling agency Jean-Luc Brunel, the official added.
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors; in July of that year, he died in prison; the investigation ruled his death a suicide.
