Dozens of US Warplanes Spotted at Jordan Base Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports
Dozens of US Warplanes Spotted at Jordan Base Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports
Dozens of US warplanes have been spotted at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan amid tensions between the United States and Iran, the New York Times has reported, citing satellite photos and flight data.
Images taken on Friday show more than 60 attack aircraft, which is about three times their usual amount, the daily reported. According to flight tracking data, at least 68 transport aircraft have landed at the base since February 15. More fighter jets may be in shelters. Satellite images show F-35 stealth fighter jets, which are more modern than those usually stationed at the base. Several drones and helicopters, as well as new air defense systems have also been spotted. The US aircraft and equipment are stationed at the base as part of a defense agreement with the US, Jordanian officials told the newspaper. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
Dozens of US Warplanes Spotted at Jordan Base Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dozens of US warplanes have been spotted at Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan amid tensions between the United States and Iran, the New York Times has reported, citing satellite photos and flight data.
Images taken on Friday show more than 60 attack aircraft, which is about three times their usual amount, the daily reported. According to flight tracking data, at least 68 transport aircraft have landed at the base since February 15. More fighter jets may be in shelters.
Satellite images show F-35 stealth fighter jets, which are more modern than those usually stationed at the base. Several drones and helicopters, as well as new air defense systems have also been spotted.
The US aircraft and equipment are stationed at the base as part of a defense agreement with the US, Jordanian officials told the newspaper.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving the complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
US Expects Iran to Present Detailed Nuclear Deal Proposal in Coming Days - Reports
Yesterday, 14:28 GMT
Yesterday, 14:28 GMT
