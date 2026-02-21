International
France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador
France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador
The new French nuclear doctrine reportedly ‪includes elements that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and violate the Russia-NATO Founding Act, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union. It is time for Russia to take France and the United Kingdom's nuclear capabilities into account in any possible future negotiations on nuclear arms control, the ambassador said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said it contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure expanding toward Russia's western borders.
france's new nuclear doctrine, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, new french nuclear doctrine reportedly ‪includes elements, violate the russia-nato founding act
France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador

09:45 GMT 21.02.2026
File photo. A sailor prepares a French Rubis-class submarine at the Toulon naval base in southern France, Monday, April 15, 2024. The nuclear powered submarine will be guarding France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier during training exercises dubbed Neptune Strike in the Mediterranean.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new French nuclear doctrine reportedly ‪includes elements that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and violate the Russia-NATO Founding Act, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union.
"There have already been some ideas and leaks in the press, but we need to take a comprehensive look and analyze this, because if we judge by the newspaper leaks, there are issues that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and violate all the still-unbroken agreements that we have reached with the West. By this I mean the Russia-NATO Founding Act," Meshkov said.
It is time for Russia to take France and the United Kingdom's nuclear capabilities into account in any possible future negotiations on nuclear arms control, the ambassador said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said it contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure expanding toward Russia's western borders.
