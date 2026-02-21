https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/frances-new-nuclear-doctrine-contradicts-non-proliferation-treaty---russian-ambassador-1123667310.html

France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador

France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador

Sputnik International

The new French nuclear doctrine reportedly ‪includes elements that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and violate the Russia-NATO Founding Act, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.

2026-02-21T09:45+0000

2026-02-21T09:45+0000

2026-02-21T09:45+0000

world

emmanuel macron

dmitry peskov

russia

france

european union (eu)

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

nuclear doctrine

doctrine

npt

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121620967_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_372663aeabeb5f312e029f2fb9117b47.jpg

In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union. It is time for Russia to take France and the United Kingdom's nuclear capabilities into account in any possible future negotiations on nuclear arms control, the ambassador said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said it contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure expanding toward Russia's western borders.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/macron-to-update-frances-nuclear-doctrine-in-early-2026---reports-1123224428.html

russia

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

france's new nuclear doctrine, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, new french nuclear doctrine reportedly ‪includes elements, violate the russia-nato founding act