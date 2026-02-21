https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/frances-new-nuclear-doctrine-contradicts-non-proliferation-treaty---russian-ambassador-1123667310.html
France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador
France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
The new French nuclear doctrine reportedly includes elements that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and violate the Russia-NATO Founding Act, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.
2026-02-21T09:45+0000
2026-02-21T09:45+0000
2026-02-21T09:45+0000
world
emmanuel macron
dmitry peskov
russia
france
european union (eu)
nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)
nuclear doctrine
doctrine
npt
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121620967_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_372663aeabeb5f312e029f2fb9117b47.jpg
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union. It is time for Russia to take France and the United Kingdom's nuclear capabilities into account in any possible future negotiations on nuclear arms control, the ambassador said. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said it contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure expanding toward Russia's western borders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/macron-to-update-frances-nuclear-doctrine-in-early-2026---reports-1123224428.html
russia
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/03/06/1121620967_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f1c32c3d67b5397ec331357f4a1eac27.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
france's new nuclear doctrine, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, new french nuclear doctrine reportedly includes elements, violate the russia-nato founding act
france's new nuclear doctrine, nuclear non-proliferation treaty, new french nuclear doctrine reportedly includes elements, violate the russia-nato founding act
France's New Nuclear Doctrine Contradicts Non-Proliferation Treaty - Russian Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The new French nuclear doctrine reportedly includes elements that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and violate the Russia-NATO Founding Act, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.
In March 2025, French President Emmanuel Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire European Union.
"There have already been some ideas and leaks in the press, but we need to take a comprehensive look and analyze this, because if we judge by the newspaper leaks, there are issues that completely contradict the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty and violate all the still-unbroken agreements that we have reached with the West. By this I mean the Russia-NATO Founding Act," Meshkov said.
It is time for Russia to take France and the United Kingdom's nuclear capabilities into account in any possible future negotiations on nuclear arms control, the ambassador said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement
about Russia extremely confrontational. He said it contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure expanding toward Russia's western borders.
4 December 2025, 09:56 GMT