Macron to Update France's Nuclear Doctrine in Early 2026 - Reports
Macron to Update France's Nuclear Doctrine in Early 2026 - Reports
Sputnik International
French President Emmanuel Macron will announce updates to France's nuclear doctrine in early 2026, a newspaper reported, citing a source close to Macron.
"He will announce updates to the nuclear doctrine," the newspaper quoted the source as saying. The report said the French authorities continue to work through the idea of ​​using France's nuclear weapons to defend other EU countries, although Macron opposes the establishment of a French "nuclear umbrella" over the rest of Europe, deeming it "superfluous." In October, Macron stated in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that France is working to modernize its nuclear doctrine. In a March 5 address to the French, Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire EU, noting that the United States had changed its position on Ukraine and Washington's leading role in NATO. After this, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that Europe should engage in an arms race with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said the statement contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure nearing Russia's borders fast, or of Moscow's legitimate concerns in that regard. He later also said one can only express regret that confrontational, militaristic statements are being made by Warsaw and Paris.
Macron to Update France's Nuclear Doctrine in Early 2026 - Reports

09:56 GMT 04.12.2025
French President Emmanuel Macron gestures at the Elysee Palace as French left-wing coalition accuses Emmanuel Macron of denying democracy after he has rejected the New Popular Front's candidate to form a new government following last month's inconclusive election, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024 in Paris.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron will announce updates to France's nuclear doctrine in early 2026, a newspaper reported, citing a source close to Macron.
"He will announce updates to the nuclear doctrine," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.
The report said the French authorities continue to work through the idea of ​​using France's nuclear weapons to defend other EU countries, although Macron opposes the establishment of a French "nuclear umbrella" over the rest of Europe, deeming it "superfluous."
In October, Macron stated in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that France is working to modernize its nuclear doctrine.
In a March 5 address to the French, Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire EU, noting that the United States had changed its position on Ukraine and Washington's leading role in NATO. After this, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that Europe should engage in an arms race with Russia.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said the statement contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure nearing Russia's borders fast, or of Moscow's legitimate concerns in that regard. He later also said one can only express regret that confrontational, militaristic statements are being made by Warsaw and Paris.
