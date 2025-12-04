https://sputnikglobe.com/20251204/macron-to-update-frances-nuclear-doctrine-in-early-2026---reports-1123224428.html

Macron to Update France's Nuclear Doctrine in Early 2026 - Reports

Macron to Update France's Nuclear Doctrine in Early 2026 - Reports

Sputnik International

French President Emmanuel Macron will announce updates to France's nuclear doctrine in early 2026, a newspaper reported, citing a source close to Macron.

2025-12-04T09:56+0000

2025-12-04T09:56+0000

2025-12-04T09:56+0000

world

emmanuel macron

europe

donald tusk

dmitry peskov

france

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

nato

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/09/05/1120026339_0:19:3071:1746_1920x0_80_0_0_42208bd8c28a43c7f356c806d4eb2c2f.jpg

"He will announce updates to the nuclear doctrine," the newspaper quoted the source as saying. The report said the French authorities continue to work through the idea of ​​using France's nuclear weapons to defend other EU countries, although Macron opposes the establishment of a French "nuclear umbrella" over the rest of Europe, deeming it "superfluous." In October, Macron stated in an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) that France is working to modernize its nuclear doctrine. In a March 5 address to the French, Macron claimed that Russia had become a threat to France and Europe. He called for a discussion on the use of France's nuclear weapons to defend the entire EU, noting that the United States had changed its position on Ukraine and Washington's leading role in NATO. After this, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that Europe should engage in an arms race with Russia. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Macron's statement about Russia extremely confrontational. He said the statement contained numerous inaccuracies, including that it made no mention of NATO's military infrastructure nearing Russia's borders fast, or of Moscow's legitimate concerns in that regard. He later also said one can only express regret that confrontational, militaristic statements are being made by Warsaw and Paris.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/war-with-russia-macron-wants-cash-and-clout-1122445831.html

france

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear doctrine, french president emmanuel macron, france's nuclear doctrine