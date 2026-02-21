https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/hungary-blocks-90b-eu-loan-for-ukraine-in-response-to-energy-blockade--fm-1123666786.html

Hungary Blocks €90B EU Loan for Ukraine in Response to Energy Blockade – FM

Hungary Blocks €90B EU Loan for Ukraine in Response to Energy Blockade – FM

Sputnik International

Hungary is blocking an EU loan to Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros ($106 billion) while it is blocking Russian oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.

"As long as Ukraine blocks the Druzhba pipeline and until Ukraine resumes oil supplies to Hungary, Ukraine will not have access to the military loan in the amount of 90 billion euros. Until oil supplies through Ukraine to Hungary resume, Hungary will block the payment of the military loan to Ukraine," Szijjarto said in a video message published on his social media.Without the €90 billion loan—agreed by EU leaders in December—Ukraine faces a budget gap in April, with financial collapse looming in Q2, Financial Times reports.

