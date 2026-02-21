https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/trump-announces-introduction-of-global-10-trade-tariff-on-all-countries-1123666653.html
Trump Announces Introduction of Global 10% Trade Tariff on All Countries
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump announced that he signed an executive order imposing a 10% trade tariff on all countries.
President Donald Trump announced the signing of a 10% import duty on goods from all countries, which will take effect on February 24 and last 150 days.On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Donald Trump is not authorized to impose global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and accused the court of being swayed by "foreign interests." The US president said that all national security tariffs remain in force, and that the decision concerns particularly the use of IEEPA tariffs.
President Donald Trump announced the signing of a 10% import duty on goods from all countries, which will take effect on February 24 and last 150 days.
"It is my Great Honor to have just signed, from the Oval Office, a Global 10% Tariff on all Countries, which will be effective almost immediately," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that President Donald Trump is not authorized to impose global tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).
Trump called the ruling "deeply disappointing" and accused the court of being swayed by "foreign interests." The US president said that all national security tariffs remain in force, and that the decision concerns particularly the use of IEEPA tariffs.