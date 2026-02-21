https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/us-appeals-court-backs-display-of-bibles-10-commandments-in-louisiana-schools--ruling-1123667821.html
US Appeals Court Backs Display of Bible's 10 Commandments in Louisiana Schools – Ruling
Sputnik International
The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the mandatory display of the Bible's Ten Commandments in Louisiana public schools, scraping a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court.
"Louisiana House Bill 71 (H.B. 71) requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in each classroom," the court said in a judgment issued on Friday. The court, which covers Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, ruled that it was too early to decide whether the Louisiana law that requires the Bible's fundamental principles to be posted in every classroom violates the US Constitution. Regarding calls for overturning the law, the court's full panel of 17 active judges demanded that facts be presented that are "sufficient to permit judicial judgment," rather than speculation. Several plaintiff Louisiana organizations issued a statement saying that they will challenge this decision. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised the court and Attorney General Liz Murrill for "not backing down."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the mandatory display of the Bible's Ten Commandments in Louisiana public schools, scraping a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court.
"Louisiana House Bill 71 (H.B. 71) requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in each classroom," the court said in a judgment issued on Friday.
The court, which covers Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, ruled that it was too early to decide whether the Louisiana law that requires the Bible's fundamental principles to be posted in every classroom violates the US Constitution
.
Regarding calls for overturning the law, the court's full panel of 17 active judges demanded that facts be presented that are "sufficient to permit judicial judgment," rather than speculation.
Several plaintiff Louisiana organizations issued a statement saying that they will challenge this decision. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised the court and Attorney General Liz Murrill for "not backing down."
