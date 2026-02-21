International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/us-appeals-court-backs-display-of-bibles-10-commandments-in-louisiana-schools--ruling-1123667821.html
US Appeals Court Backs Display of Bible's 10 Commandments in Louisiana Schools – Ruling
US Appeals Court Backs Display of Bible's 10 Commandments in Louisiana Schools – Ruling
Sputnik International
The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the mandatory display of the Bible's Ten Commandments in Louisiana public schools, scraping a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court.
2026-02-21T13:50+0000
2026-02-21T13:50+0000
americas
us
louisiana
texas
bible
court
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107730/60/1077306070_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_d52f36490032ab5a7126b61c020a79d5.jpg
"Louisiana House Bill 71 (H.B. 71) requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in each classroom," the court said in a judgment issued on Friday. The court, which covers Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, ruled that it was too early to decide whether the Louisiana law that requires the Bible's fundamental principles to be posted in every classroom violates the US Constitution. Regarding calls for overturning the law, the court's full panel of 17 active judges demanded that facts be presented that are "sufficient to permit judicial judgment," rather than speculation. Several plaintiff Louisiana organizations issued a statement saying that they will challenge this decision. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised the court and Attorney General Liz Murrill for "not backing down."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231024/video-at-least-7-people-killed-after-superfog-envelops-louisiana-prompts-massive-pileup-1114440805.html
americas
louisiana
texas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107730/60/1077306070_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_b3a0d8a04efd0ab232f65a8562c9d8d1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us appeals court, bible's 10 commandments, louisiana schools
us appeals court, bible's 10 commandments, louisiana schools

US Appeals Court Backs Display of Bible's 10 Commandments in Louisiana Schools – Ruling

13:50 GMT 21.02.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Mike Johnson / Smallest BibleSmallest Bible
Smallest Bible - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2026
CC BY 2.0 / Mike Johnson / Smallest Bible
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Fifth US Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld the mandatory display of the Bible's Ten Commandments in Louisiana public schools, scraping a preliminary injunction issued by a lower court.
"Louisiana House Bill 71 (H.B. 71) requires public schools to display the Ten Commandments in each classroom," the court said in a judgment issued on Friday.
The court, which covers Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, ruled that it was too early to decide whether the Louisiana law that requires the Bible's fundamental principles to be posted in every classroom violates the US Constitution.
Regarding calls for overturning the law, the court's full panel of 17 active judges demanded that facts be presented that are "sufficient to permit judicial judgment," rather than speculation.
Several plaintiff Louisiana organizations issued a statement saying that they will challenge this decision. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry praised the court and Attorney General Liz Murrill for "not backing down."
Multicar Pileup on Interstate 55 in Louisiana, USA, October 23, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2023
Americas
Video: At Least 7 People Killed After 'Superfog' Envelops Louisiana, Prompts Massive Pileup
24 October 2023, 03:38 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала