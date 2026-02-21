US Considering Killing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, His Son – Reports
03:59 GMT 21.02.2026 (Updated: 04:06 GMT 21.02.2026)
The United States is considering "taking out" Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his son, Mojtaba, as one of the possible ways to address the situation around Iran, Axios reported, citing an unnamed advisor to US President Donald Trump.
Plans to eliminate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba are on the Trump's table as an option to "resolve" the Iran situation, a presidential adviser told Axios.
"They have something for every scenario. One scenario takes out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs," Axios quoted the official as saying.
A second source confirms the plan was floated to Trump several weeks ago.
The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.