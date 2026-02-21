https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/us-considering-killing-irans-supreme-leader-khamenei-his-son--reports-1123666909.html

US Considering Killing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, His Son – Reports

US Considering Killing Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei, His Son – Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is considering "taking out" Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and his son, Mojtaba, as one of the possible ways to address the situation around Iran, Axios reported, citing an unnamed advisor to US President Donald Trump.

2026-02-21T03:59+0000

2026-02-21T03:59+0000

2026-02-21T04:06+0000

world

ayatollah ali khamenei

us

donald trump

iran

us-iran relations

iran nuclear deal

assassination plot

political assassinations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/16/1122316356_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_282017a2f4ecdcdf92072a23933b9938.jpg

Plans to eliminate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son Mojtaba are on the Trump's table as an option to "resolve" the Iran situation, a presidential adviser told Axios.A second source confirms the plan was floated to Trump several weeks ago.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-expects-iran-to-present-detailed-nuclear-deal-proposal-in-coming-days---reports-1123665074.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran-us relations, trum's iran plans, us strike on iran, us-iran war, will us try regime change in iran, trump wants to kill khamenei