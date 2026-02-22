International
Iranian Official Says Indirect Talks With US Expected in Early March - Reports
Iranian Official Says Indirect Talks With US Expected in Early March - Reports
A senior Iranian official said that indirect talks between Iran and the US are expected in early March, Reuters reported on Sunday.
2026-02-22T09:02+0000
2026-02-22T09:02+0000
There is a possibility of reaching an interim agreement, the report said.The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with the Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that the Iranian government would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
Iranian Official Says Indirect Talks With US Expected in Early March - Reports

09:02 GMT 22.02.2026
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
In this photo released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, center, heads to venue for talks between Iran and the U.S., in Muscat, Oman, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A senior Iranian official said that indirect talks between Iran and the US are expected in early March, Reuters reported on Sunday.
There is a possibility of reaching an interim agreement, the report said.
The second round of Iran-US negotiations regarding Tehran's nuclear program took place on February 17 in Geneva with the Omani mediation. Following the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced progress and noted that Tehran and Washington would work on texts that could form the basis of a potential agreement.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that the Iranian government would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
