New Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks May Take Place in Geneva on Thursday - Foreign Minister
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States could take place in Geneva on Thursday.
Iran and the US are working on a draft proposal of a potential deal in order to work out the elements suitable for both sides, the minister told the CBS broadcaster. US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States could take place in Geneva on Thursday.
Iran and the US are working on a draft proposal of a potential deal in order to work out the elements suitable for both sides
, the minister told the CBS broadcaster.
"I believe that when we meet - probably this Thursday in Geneva again - we can work on those elements, and prepare a good text, and come to a fast deal," Araghchi said.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.