New Round of Iran-US Nuclear Talks May Take Place in Geneva on Thursday - Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that a new round of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States could take place in Geneva on Thursday.

Iran and the US are working on a draft proposal of a potential deal in order to work out the elements suitable for both sides, the minister told the CBS broadcaster. US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.

