Supreme Court’s Tariff Ruling Could Cost US Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in Duty Refunds - Expert

The top court’s ruling that tariffs are ‘illegal’ “means that US importers will be refunded significant amounts of money,” up to “a few hundred billion” dollars, independent economist Alasdair Macleod told Sputnik.

2026-02-22T09:27+0000

2026-02-22T09:27+0000

2026-02-22T09:28+0000

“Certainly import businesses in the United States will be repaid. I would guess that they will have claims against them from exporters from other countries because they will have charged those tariffs, if you like, on imports as well.”For the White House, the timing -coming ahead of the 2026 midterms, could not have been worse. “This is not good for President Trump,” Macleod said.Same goes for the US trade deficit, which Trump was trying to get a handle on, but “which now is being increased quite significantly by the loss of those tariff revenues,” the economist stressed.Trump called the court's ruling a "disgrace," and doubled down on on his tariff policies, announcing an increase in global tariffs from 10 to 15%.

News

