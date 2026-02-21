https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/trump-vows-to-raise-global-tariff-rate-to-15-1123668440.html
Trump Vows to Raise Global Tariff Rate to 15%
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will raise the global tariff rate on goods imported from all countries in response
"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level," he wrote on Truth Social. He said the decision was taken "based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday... by the United States Supreme Court." The announcement comes a day after the US Supreme Court ruled against the tariff scheme that Trump introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The president lashed back at the court for making a "ridiculous" decision and ordered a temporary 10% tariff to be levied on all imports to the US for 150 days.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that he will raise the global tariff rate on goods imported from all countries in response to what he sees as trading with the United States in bad faith to 15% from 10%.
"I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been 'ripping' the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,"
he wrote on Truth Social.
He said the decision was taken "based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday... by the United States Supreme Court."
The announcement comes a day after the US Supreme Court ruled against the tariff scheme that Trump introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The president lashed back at the court for making a "ridiculous" decision and ordered a temporary 10% tariff to be levied on all imports to the US for 150 days.