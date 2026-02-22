International
US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports
US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports
The United States is ready to hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 27, provided that it receives a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.
"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," the US official said. The official said that the Trump administration was open to discussing an interim agreement with Iran before a full nuclear deal was agreed upon. US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
15:00 GMT 22.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 27, provided that it receives a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.
"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," the US official said.
The official said that the Trump administration was open to discussing an interim agreement with Iran before a full nuclear deal was agreed upon.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
