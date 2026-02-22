https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/us-ready-to-hold-new-nuclear-talks-with-iran-on-friday-if-receives-deal-proposal---reports-1123671537.html

US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports

US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports

Sputnik International

The United States is ready to hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 27, provided that it receives a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.

2026-02-22T15:00+0000

2026-02-22T15:00+0000

2026-02-22T15:00+0000

world

donald trump

middle east

abbas araghchi

tehran

geneva

iran

negotiations

negotiating process

negotiations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123671379_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7d13da1d33362fff35693d4e4d7c89.jpg

"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," the US official said. The official said that the Trump administration was open to discussing an interim agreement with Iran before a full nuclear deal was agreed upon. US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-expects-iran-to-present-detailed-nuclear-deal-proposal-in-coming-days---reports-1123665074.html

tehran

geneva

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us ready, new nuclear talks with iran, nuclear talks with iran in geneva