https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/us-ready-to-hold-new-nuclear-talks-with-iran-on-friday-if-receives-deal-proposal---reports-1123671537.html
US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports
US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is ready to hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 27, provided that it receives a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.
2026-02-22T15:00+0000
2026-02-22T15:00+0000
2026-02-22T15:00+0000
world
donald trump
middle east
abbas araghchi
tehran
geneva
iran
negotiations
negotiating process
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123671379_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fa7d13da1d33362fff35693d4e4d7c89.jpg
"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," the US official said. The official said that the Trump administration was open to discussing an interim agreement with Iran before a full nuclear deal was agreed upon. US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260220/us-expects-iran-to-present-detailed-nuclear-deal-proposal-in-coming-days---reports-1123665074.html
tehran
geneva
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/16/1123671379_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b3928cd78006540e89db95b865a846c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us ready, new nuclear talks with iran, nuclear talks with iran in geneva
us ready, new nuclear talks with iran, nuclear talks with iran in geneva
US Ready to Hold New Nuclear Talks With Iran on Friday If Receives Deal Proposal - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States is ready to hold a new round of nuclear talks with Iran in Geneva on February 27, provided that it receives a detailed proposal for a nuclear deal within 48 hours, the Axios news portal reported on Sunday, citing a senior US official.
"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva on Friday in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," the US official said.
The official said that the Trump administration was open to discussing an interim agreement with Iran before a full nuclear deal was agreed upon.
US President Donald Trump warned Iran in late January that a "massive armada" was coming its way, in a bid to pressure Tehran to make a "fair and equitable" deal that would require it to abandon its nuclear ambition. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.