“China calls on the US to lift the corresponding unilateral tariff measures against its trading partners," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday, commenting on the US Supreme Court's ruling.
the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that cooperation between China and the United States is "beneficial to both sides, but fighting is harmful."On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Emergency Economic Powers Act, under which US President Donald Trump had imposed import tariffs, did not allow him to do so. The US President called the court's decision a disgrace and noted that he had a backup plan.
The US Supreme Court earlier ruled that US President Donald Trump’s global imports tariffs are unlawful.
“China calls on the US to lift the corresponding unilateral tariff measures against its trading partners," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday, commenting on the US Supreme Court's ruling.
"US unilateral tariffs […] violate international trade rules and US domestic law, and are not in the interests of any party," according to the statement.
the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that cooperation between China and the United States is “beneficial to both sides, but fighting is harmful."
The Ministry pledged to continue paying "close attention to this and firmly safeguard its interests.”
On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Emergency Economic Powers Act, under which US President Donald Trump had imposed import tariffs, did not allow him to do so. The US President called the court's decision a disgrace and noted that he had a backup plan.
