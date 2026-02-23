https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/china-urges-us-to-scrap-unilateral-tariffs-on-trading-partners-1123673394.html

China Urges US to Scrap Unilateral Tariffs on Trading Partners

China Urges US to Scrap Unilateral Tariffs on Trading Partners

Sputnik International

“China calls on the US to lift the corresponding unilateral tariff measures against its trading partners," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday, commenting on the US Supreme Court's ruling.

2026-02-23T07:24+0000

2026-02-23T07:24+0000

2026-02-23T07:24+0000

economy

us

china

donald trump

us supreme court

chinese ministry of commerce

tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107116/72/1071167255_0:474:5097:3341_1920x0_80_0_0_2a23cad53ae66bac7311be1be854eb08.jpg

“China calls on the US to lift the corresponding unilateral tariff measures against its trading partners," the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday, commenting on the US Supreme Court's ruling.the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that cooperation between China and the United States is “beneficial to both sides, but fighting is harmful."On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled that the Emergency Economic Powers Act, under which US President Donald Trump had imposed import tariffs, did not allow him to do so. The US President called the court's decision a disgrace and noted that he had a backup plan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/china-us-desire-for-cooperation-unshaken-by-circumstances---xi-1123649507.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump’s global imports tariffs, us supreme court's ruling, cooperation between china and the us, the court's decision, international trade rules