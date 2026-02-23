https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/chinas-xi-congratulates-north-koreas-kim-on-re-election-as-workers-party-leader-1123672747.html
China's Xi Congratulates North Korea's Kim on Re-Election as Workers' Party Leader
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulations on Monday on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier on the day, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Kim's re-election to the post.The Chinese president called the successful IX Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, held at this pivotal moment for the party and country, a matter of great significance.Xi expressed hope that under Kim's leadership of the party's Central Committee, North Korea's party and people would seize this congress as a chance to forge new advances in their socialist cause.In today's complex and volatile international environment, Xi expressed readiness to work with Kim to implement key bilateral agreements and contribute to peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and around the world.
Earlier on the day, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Kim's re-election to the post.
"Comrade Kim Jong-un's re-election as General Secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea reflects the high trust and firm support for Comrade General Secretary from the party, the government and the people of North Korea," Xi said.
The Chinese president called the successful IX Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, held at this pivotal moment for the party and country, a matter of great significance.
Xi expressed hope that under Kim's leadership of the party's Central Committee, North Korea's party and people would seize this congress as a chance to forge new advances in their socialist cause.
31 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
"China and North Korea are friendly neighboring socialist states that aid and support each other. Maintaining, consolidating, and advancing relations between China and North Korea has always been the steadfast policy of China's party and government," he said.
In today's complex and volatile international environment, Xi expressed readiness to work with Kim to implement key bilateral agreements and contribute to peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and around the world.