China's Xi Congratulates North Korea's Kim on Re-Election as Workers' Party Leader

China's Xi Congratulates North Korea's Kim on Re-Election as Workers' Party Leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent North Korean leader Kim Jong-un congratulations on Monday on his re-election as general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier on the day, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Kim's re-election to the post.The Chinese president called the successful IX Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, held at this pivotal moment for the party and country, a matter of great significance.Xi expressed hope that under Kim's leadership of the party's Central Committee, North Korea's party and people would seize this congress as a chance to forge new advances in their socialist cause.In today's complex and volatile international environment, Xi expressed readiness to work with Kim to implement key bilateral agreements and contribute to peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region and around the world.

