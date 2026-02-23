https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/death-toll-from-riots-after-el-mencho-arrest-in-mexico-reaches-26---reports-1123675694.html

Death Toll From Riots After El Mencho Arrest in Mexico Reaches 26 - Reports

At least 26 people died in Mexico during the operation targeting Jalisco New Generation cartel leader El Mencho and the ensuing riots, La Jornada newspaper reported.

A pregnant woman and 17 security officers fell victim to the wave of armed violence, the newspaper reported. So far, 27 people have been arrested in connection with the events following the unrest, according to the report. On February 22, the Mexican Defense Ministry announced an operation to capture Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, who died from injuries sustained while being transported to Mexico City. This was followed by car fires, roadblocks, and attacks on security forces in dozens of cities and municipalities.The United States has provided intelligence to the Mexican Defense Ministry for the operation targeting Jalisco New Generation cartel leader known as El Mencho, White House press secretary Karoline Levitt said on Monday.On Sunday, the Mexican Defense Ministry announced an operation to capture El Mencho, who died from injuries sustained while being transported to Mexico City. This was followed by car fires, roadblocks, and attacks on security forces in dozens of cities and municipalities.She added that El Mencho had been a key target for both the US and Mexican governments and was a major supplier of fentanyl to the United States.Last year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced that Washington was designating a host of drug cartels as global terrorist organizations. Among them, Tren de Aragua, Cartel de Sinaloa, Cartel del Noreste, Carteles Unidos, MS-13 and the Jalisco New Generation.

