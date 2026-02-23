https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/mexican-president-urges-citizens-to-remain-calm-amid-unrest-1123672484.html

Mexican President Urges Citizens to Remain Calm Amid Unrest

Mexican President Urges Citizens to Remain Calm Amid Unrest

Sputnik International

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm and stay informed amid unrest in several regions of the country following the death of the leader of Mexico's largest cartel, and expressed gratitude to the army and security forces for their work.

2026-02-23T03:35+0000

2026-02-23T03:35+0000

2026-02-23T04:14+0000

americas

us

el mencho

mexico

jalisco new generation

national guard

drug trafficking

cartel

drug cartel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/1d/1123030950_0:0:1350:759_1920x0_80_0_0_6525faba79044be5ae8e4178983a700e.png

On February 22, the Mexican Defense Ministry announced an operation to capture Ruben Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, the leader of the largest cartel, the Jalisco New Generation, who died from injuries sustained while being transported to Mexico City. This was followed by car fires, roadblocks, and attacks on security forces in dozens of cities and municipalities. The head of state reported that the Secretariat of National Defense had briefed her on the operation carried out this morning by the Mexican Army and National Guard. According to Sheinbaum, the Security Cabinet is constantly updating the public on the evolving situation, and in most of the country, normal life continues.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251118/would-i-launch-strikes-in-mexico-to-stop-drugs-its-okay-with-me---trump-1123127968.html

americas

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

mexico cartel war, cartel head killed in mexico, el mencho killed, jngc head killed, mexico war on drugs,