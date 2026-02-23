https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/mexican-president-urges-citizens-to-remain-calm-amid-unrest-1123672484.html
Mexican President Urges Citizens to Remain Calm Amid Unrest
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum urged citizens to remain calm and stay informed amid unrest in several regions of the country following the death of the leader of Mexico's largest cartel, and expressed gratitude to the army and security forces for their work.
2026-02-23T03:35+0000
2026-02-23T03:35+0000
2026-02-23T04:14+0000
On February 22, the Mexican Defense Ministry announced an operation to capture Ruben Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, the leader of the largest cartel, the Jalisco New Generation, who died from injuries sustained while being transported to Mexico City. This was followed by car fires, roadblocks, and attacks on security forces in dozens of cities and municipalities. The head of state reported that the Secretariat of National Defense had briefed her on the operation carried out this morning by the Mexican Army and National Guard. According to Sheinbaum, the Security Cabinet is constantly updating the public on the evolving situation, and in most of the country, normal life continues.
Mexican President Urges Citizens to Remain Calm Amid Unrest
03:35 GMT 23.02.2026 (Updated: 04:14 GMT 23.02.2026)
On February 22, the Mexican Defense Ministry announced an operation to capture Ruben Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, the leader of the largest cartel, the Jalisco New Generation, who died from injuries sustained while being transported to Mexico City. This was followed by car fires, roadblocks, and attacks on security forces in dozens of cities and municipalities.
"There is absolute coordination with all state governments. We must remain informed and calm," Sheinbaum said on X.
The head of state reported that the Secretariat of National Defense had briefed her on the operation carried out this morning by the Mexican Army and National Guard.
18 November 2025, 05:01 GMT
According to Sheinbaum, the Security Cabinet is constantly updating the public on the evolving situation, and in most of the country, normal life continues.