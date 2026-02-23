https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/kim-jong-un-re-elected-as-secretary-general-of-workers-party-of-korea---reports-1123672616.html
Kim Jong-un Re-Elected as Secretary General of Workers' Party of Korea - Report
Kim Jong-un Re-Elected as Secretary General of Workers' Party of Korea - Report
Sputnik International
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
2026-02-23T03:57+0000
2026-02-23T03:57+0000
2026-02-23T04:28+0000
world
kim jong un
workers' party of korea (wpk)
korean central news agency (kcna)
north korea
election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113347189_0:0:3092:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_b303ce3729c01558df88cd030052c1e8.jpg
This congress fully supported and approved the proposal to re-elect Kim to the highest post of the WPK, the state-run agency said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/kim-inaugurates-street-honoring-north-korean-liberators-of-russias-kursk---reports-1123641644.html
north korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/0d/1113347189_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_90da92cadb0ccbc8fdd7bf8671b7ecc9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dprk leader, wpk leader, north korean leader, kim jong-un, election in north korea, kcna reports
dprk leader, wpk leader, north korean leader, kim jong-un, election in north korea, kcna reports
Kim Jong-un Re-Elected as Secretary General of Workers' Party of Korea - Report
03:57 GMT 23.02.2026 (Updated: 04:28 GMT 23.02.2026)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
This congress fully supported and approved the proposal to re-elect Kim to the highest post of the WPK, the state-run agency said.