Kim Jong-un Re-Elected as Secretary General of Workers' Party of Korea - Report
Kim Jong-un Re-Elected as Secretary General of Workers' Party of Korea - Report
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
This congress fully supported and approved the proposal to re-elect Kim to the highest post of the WPK, the state-run agency said.
dprk leader, wpk leader, north korean leader, kim jong-un, election in north korea, kcna reports
03:57 GMT 23.02.2026
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
This congress fully supported and approved the proposal to re-elect Kim to the highest post of the WPK, the state-run agency said.
