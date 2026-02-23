https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/kim-jong-un-re-elected-as-secretary-general-of-workers-party-of-korea---reports-1123672616.html

Kim Jong-un Re-Elected as Secretary General of Workers' Party of Korea - Report

Sputnik International

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Workers' Party of Korea, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

This congress fully supported and approved the proposal to re-elect Kim to the highest post of the WPK, the state-run agency said.

