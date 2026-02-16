Kim Inaugurates Street Honoring North Korean Liberators of Russia's Kursk - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260216/kim-inaugurates-street-honoring-north-korean-liberators-of-russias-kursk---reports-1123641644.html

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ceremony in Pyongyang over the weekend to inaugurate Saeppyol Street, which honors North Korean soldiers who helped liberate the Russian region of Kursk, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Monday.

"The meaningful day has come when this street, to which the people across the country paid intense devotion and respect, has been completed to have its address in our capital city. The new street has been built thanks to the ardent desire of our motherland that wishes that the precious lives of its excellent sons, who defended the most sacred things by sacrificing their most valuable things, will live forever," Kim was quoted as saying at the ceremony on Sunday. Kim said Saeppyol Street, which translates from Korean as "new star," inscribed "the most heroic era that embodies the strength of Korea." He then cut the ribbon symbolizing the completion of construction. Fireworks and red-star balloons were launched, KCNA reported. Attendees included top party members, government and military officials, party central committee members, families of fallen soldiers, foreign operation veterans, sappers, defense ministry commanders, military personnel, builders, revolutionary school staff and pupils, and Pyongyang residents. After the ceremony, Kim met families of the fallen soldiers, who will occupy new Saeppyol Street homes. In April 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that North Korean soldiers, including special forces, had performed combat tasks alongside Russian servicemen in the Kursk region during the Ukrainian incursion. North Korea also dispatched 1,000 sappers to Russia to assist in demining operations. By early December, they had cleared nearly 42,400 hectares and destroyed over 1.5 million explosive devices in Kursk's border areas. The military cooperation is part of the strategic partnership enshrined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19, 2024. It entered into force on December 5, replacing the 2000 friendship treaty.

