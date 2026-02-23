https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/russias-advanced-military-equipment-will-always-be-in-good-hands---putin-1123672359.html
Russia's Advanced Military Equipment Will Always Be in Good Hands - Putin
Russia will increase the pace of developing advanced systems for its army, and this equipment will always be in good hands, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
In a video address, the head of state congratulated Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day. The president emphasized that Russia would continue to enhance the potential and combat readiness of its Armed Forces. Russia will continue to strengthen its army and navy, taking into account the evolving international situation, drawing on the experience of the Air Defense Forces, and relying on the strength of domestic industry and science, Putin said. "The development of the nuclear triad, which guarantees Russia's security and enables us to effectively ensure strategic deterrence and balance of power in the world, remains our unconditional priority," he added.
03:14 GMT 23.02.2026 (Updated: 04:11 GMT 23.02.2026)
In a video address, the head of state congratulated Russians on Defender of the Fatherland Day. The president emphasized that Russia would continue to enhance the potential and combat readiness of its Armed Forces.
"We will speed up the development of advanced systems for the Armed Forces. I am confident that this equipment will always be in reliable hands, which is the most important thing," Putin said.
Russia will continue to strengthen its army and navy, taking into account the evolving international situation, drawing on the experience of the Air Defense Forces, and relying on the strength of domestic industry and science, Putin said.
"The development of the nuclear triad, which guarantees Russia’s security and enables us to effectively ensure strategic deterrence and balance of power in the world, remains our unconditional priority," he added.