UK's Accusations Against Kremlin Serve as Diversion in Epstein Case - Russia's Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday that UK elites' accusations against the Kremlin were intended to create a false "backup" trail in the case of infamous US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

2026-02-23T18:04+0000

2026-02-23T18:04+0000

2026-02-23T18:02+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

maria zakharova

prince harry

united kingdom (uk)

kremlin

russian foreign ministry

russia

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cited a report by The Times that stated that Royal Air Force flight logs crucial to tracking the movements of Epstein’s private jet were deleted, creating significant gaps in efforts to identify victims allegedly trafficked to the UK. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the completion of the release of materials in the Epstein case. The total volume of data released exceeded 3.5 million files. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors. He died in prison in August of that year. The investigation concluded he committed suicide.

united kingdom (uk)

russia

2026

