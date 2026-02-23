https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/uk-police-guarded-charles-iiis-brother-andrew-at-epsteins-party---report-1123673583.html
British police guarded the disgraced brother of King Charles III, former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, at a party with the now-late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the Standard newspaper reported citing Epstein files.
Metropolitan Police officers were ordered to provide security at a dinner hosted by Epstein at his New York residence, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a guest, according to the newspaper.Following this, Andrew's security guards were given a code allowing them to enter and exit Epstein's New York residence. One email to Epstein from an unknown source stated that "The Duke's 2 protection officers along with the state security will all be here for tomorrow's dinner party."On Thursday, Mountbatten-Windsor was detained by police in connection with Epstein and released after approximately 12 hours in custody. He is suspected of abuse of office following reports that, while working as a trade representative, he secretly forwarded government documents to Epstein.Andrew has been at the center of a scandal over his ties to Epstein for several years. In early December 2025, Charles III stripped his brother of all titles. One of the latest batches of files in the Epstein case contains photographs of the disgraced prince bending over an unidentified young woman lying on the floor. Media reports indicate the location is Epstein's New York mansion.
Metropolitan Police officers were ordered to provide security at a dinner hosted by Epstein at his New York residence, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was a guest, according to the newspaper.
The event took place in December 2010. In letters to Epstein, Andrew's personal secretary requested the address where he would be staying and confirmation whether the house had space for both of his security personnel.
Following this, Andrew's security guards were given a code allowing them to enter and exit Epstein's New York residence. One email to Epstein from an unknown source stated that "The Duke's 2 protection officers along with the state security will all be here for tomorrow's dinner party."
London police announced on Friday that they were contacting officers who previously worked as Andrew's security detail. They are being asked to recall anything they saw or heard while working with Andrew that may be relevant to the investigation.
On Thursday, Mountbatten-Windsor was detained by police in connection with Epstein and released after approximately 12 hours in custody. He is suspected of abuse of office following reports that, while working as a trade representative, he secretly forwarded government documents to Epstein.
Andrew has been at the center of a scandal over his ties to Epstein for several years. In early December 2025, Charles III stripped his brother of all titles. One of the latest batches of files in the Epstein case contains photographs of the disgraced prince bending over an unidentified young woman lying on the floor. Media reports indicate the location is Epstein's New York mansion.