https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/zelenskys-push-for-extended-conflict-tied-to-personal-survival--report-1123675323.html
Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to ‘Personal Survival’ – Report
Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to ‘Personal Survival’ – Report
Sputnik International
Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.
2026-02-23T12:25+0000
2026-02-23T12:25+0000
2026-02-23T12:25+0000
world
russia
ukraine
volodymyr zelensky
fight
corruption
army
investigation
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123675164_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_11a262c7dcbe74260f8ba24a90177557.jpg
Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.“This speculation could, of course, backfire—for example, if the current Vice President JD Vance were to succeed Trump. Or if the Ukrainian army's capacity and willingness to resist don't last another three years,” Junge Welt sums up.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260218/zelenskys-corruption-is-just-tip-of-the-iceberg-involving-western-establishment-1123653919.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/17/1123675164_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_80df49428fa04c625573e1fa5da61fd5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukrainian military’s losses, corruption investigation against zelensky, zelensky's push for prolonged conflict, ukrainian regime, ukraine conflict, russian army
ukrainian military’s losses, corruption investigation against zelensky, zelensky's push for prolonged conflict, ukrainian regime, ukraine conflict, russian army
Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to ‘Personal Survival’ – Report
Media reports earlier said that Zelensky is poised to continue fighting despite the Ukrainian military’s huge losses and the Russian army’s ongoing advance on all front lines.
Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.
It remains unclear what Zelensky hopes to gain from this, the newspaper reports, suggesting that the leader of the Ukrainian regime apparently hopes to “politically outlive Trump and find a more supportive US administration.”
“This speculation could, of course, backfire—for example, if the current Vice President JD Vance were to succeed Trump. Or if the Ukrainian army's capacity and willingness to resist don't last another three years,” Junge Welt sums up.