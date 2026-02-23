International
Sputnik International
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/zelenskys-push-for-extended-conflict-tied-to-personal-survival--report-1123675323.html
Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to ‘Personal Survival’ – Report
Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to 'Personal Survival' – Report
Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.
"This speculation could, of course, backfire—for example, if the current Vice President JD Vance were to succeed Trump. Or if the Ukrainian army's capacity and willingness to resist don't last another three years," Junge Welt sums up.
Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to ‘Personal Survival’ – Report

© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.
Volodymyr Zelensky arrives at the Bellevue Palace for talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.02.2026
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Media reports earlier said that Zelensky is poised to continue fighting despite the Ukrainian military’s huge losses and the Russian army’s ongoing advance on all front lines.
Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.
It remains unclear what Zelensky hopes to gain from this, the newspaper reports, suggesting that the leader of the Ukrainian regime apparently hopes to “politically outlive Trump and find a more supportive US administration.”
“This speculation could, of course, backfire—for example, if the current Vice President JD Vance were to succeed Trump. Or if the Ukrainian army's capacity and willingness to resist don't last another three years,” Junge Welt sums up.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Analysis
Zelensky's Corruption is Just Tip of the Iceberg Involving Western Establishment
18 February, 13:52 GMT
