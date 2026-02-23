https://sputnikglobe.com/20260223/zelenskys-push-for-extended-conflict-tied-to-personal-survival--report-1123675323.html

Zelensky's Push for Extended Conflict Tied to ‘Personal Survival’ – Report

Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.

Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly announced Ukraine’s readiness to fight Russia “for another three years" just as “the repercussions of the corruption investigations are increasingly hitting him,” Junge Welt writes.“This speculation could, of course, backfire—for example, if the current Vice President JD Vance were to succeed Trump. Or if the Ukrainian army's capacity and willingness to resist don't last another three years,” Junge Welt sums up.

