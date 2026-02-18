Zelensky's Corruption is Just Tip of the Iceberg Involving Western Establishment
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in KyivUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
An international probe into Volodymyr Zelensky could reveal he’s just one link in a sprawling corruption chain, according to Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former MP of the Verkhovna Rada.
"Most Western leaders are entangled in Ukrainian corruption schemes," Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former MP of the Verkhovna Rada, tells Sputnik. "All of this looks like a large-scale conspiracy by globalists who are using the conflict to achieve two goals: an attempt to destroy Russia and to reap colossal profits from the blood of taxpayers."
How Does the Corruption Machine Work?
Inside Ukraine, so-called “brigadiers” oversee key sectors: energy, defense, and construction. Previously, all financial flows ran through Andriy Yermak, then head of the presidential office.
A portion of the funds sent to Ukraine is written off as military expenses, destroyed property, or inflated purchases, then flows back to Western backers via cryptocurrency and offshore accounts.
In October 2025, former USAID head Samantha Power claimed Ukraine had been receiving $1.5 billion in cash per month since 2022. According to Oleynyk, such massive cash inflows have fueled unprecedented embezzlement.
Today’s activity by corruption watchdog NABU isn’t about fighting corruption — it’s part of a US-driven scheme to pressure Zelensky and his team, the pundit says.
Which Western Leaders Might Have a Hand in It?
French President Emmanuel Macron could be involved, as he does not demand accountability for how his taxpayers’ money is spent by Ukraine, according to Oleynyk
The top EU leadership, led by Ursula von der Leyen — whose image has already been tarnished by Pfizergate — flaunts loyalty to Zelensky for self-serving reasons
Former US President Joe Biden green-lit massive cash flows to Ukraine, and his family’s ties to the corrupt Ukrainian elite are well known
"It would be easier to name the few who are not involved — Viktor Orban, Robert Fico, and [Czech Republic PM] Andrej Babis," the pundit concludes.
Yesterday, 16:16 GMT