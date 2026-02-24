International
Pentagon to Spend $4.5Bln to Accelerate Bomber Production - Air Force
Pentagon to Spend $4.5Bln to Accelerate Bomber Production - Air Force
A $4.5 billion contract to increase B-21 Raider bomber production capacity has been awarded to Northrop Grumman, the US Air Force said.
"The Department of the Air Force and Northrop Grumman Corp. have reached an agreement to expand production capacity for the B-21 Raider, accelerating delivery of the Air Force's next-generation stealth bomber fleet. The agreement applies $4.5 billion in funding already authorized and appropriated <…> This agreement accelerates the approved acquisition profile by increasing annual production capacity by 25%, compressing delivery timelines while preserving cost and performance discipline," the Air Force said in a statement. The new bomber is designed to operate in the most challenging environments and features advanced technologies, including stealth, resilient networking, and a modern, data-driven command and control architecture, the statement added. The first B-21 delivery was completed on schedule in 2025, the statement read, noting that the aircraft will arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in 2027.
04:28 GMT 24.02.2026
© Photo : US Air ForceFirst-ever image of a B-21 Raider bomber in flight.
A $4.5 billion contract to increase B-21 Raider bomber production capacity has been awarded to Northrop Grumman, the US Air Force said.
"The Department of the Air Force and Northrop Grumman Corp. have reached an agreement to expand production capacity for the B-21 Raider, accelerating delivery of the Air Force’s next-generation stealth bomber fleet. The agreement applies $4.5 billion in funding already authorized and appropriated <…> This agreement accelerates the approved acquisition profile by increasing annual production capacity by 25%, compressing delivery timelines while preserving cost and performance discipline," the Air Force said in a statement.
The new bomber is designed to operate in the most challenging environments and features advanced technologies, including stealth, resilient networking, and a modern, data-driven command and control architecture, the statement added.
The first B-21 delivery was completed on schedule in 2025, the statement read, noting that the aircraft will arrive at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, in 2027.
