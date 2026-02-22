International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/us-troops-in-middle-east-being-redeployed-for-new-missions-not-evacuated---reports-1123669952.html
US Troops in Middle East Being Redeployed for New Missions, Not Evacuated - Reports
US Troops in Middle East Being Redeployed for New Missions, Not Evacuated - Reports
Sputnik International
Hundreds of US troops stationed at military bases in Qatar and Bahrain have been redeployed for other missions and operations, not evacuated, the New York Times reported.
2026-02-22T09:00+0000
2026-02-22T09:00+0000
world
donald trump
middle east
qatar
bahrain
iran
us military base
us military bases
us military
us military presence
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700128_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4fd3e7278aa1a9928a26e89073082d2c.jpg
The publication noted that the initial version of its article reported the evacuation of American troops from bases in Qatar and Bahrain, but US officials later denied this information. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that the Iranian government would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260221/dozens-of-us-warplanes-spotted-at-jordan-base-amid-us-iran-tensions---reports-1123667698.html
qatar
bahrain
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/14/1115700128_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5361391c65f6e895bfbfac849306084a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us troops in middle east, hundreds of us troops, military bases in qatar, redeployed for other missions and operations
us troops in middle east, hundreds of us troops, military bases in qatar, redeployed for other missions and operations

US Troops in Middle East Being Redeployed for New Missions, Not Evacuated - Reports

09:00 GMT 22.02.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley GasdiaIn this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.02.2026
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hundreds of US troops stationed at military bases in Qatar and Bahrain have been redeployed for other missions and operations, not evacuated, the New York Times reported.
The publication noted that the initial version of its article reported the evacuation of American troops from bases in Qatar and Bahrain, but US officials later denied this information.
Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that the Iranian government would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.
U.S. Navy F-35 jets fly over Levi's Stadium during the national anthem before an NFL divisional playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Minnesota Vikings, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.02.2026
World
Dozens of US Warplanes Spotted at Jordan Base Amid US-Iran Tensions - Reports
Yesterday, 13:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала