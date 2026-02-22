https://sputnikglobe.com/20260222/us-troops-in-middle-east-being-redeployed-for-new-missions-not-evacuated---reports-1123669952.html

US Troops in Middle East Being Redeployed for New Missions, Not Evacuated - Reports

Hundreds of US troops stationed at military bases in Qatar and Bahrain have been redeployed for other missions and operations, not evacuated, the New York Times reported.

The publication noted that the initial version of its article reported the evacuation of American troops from bases in Qatar and Bahrain, but US officials later denied this information. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that a "massive armada" was heading toward Iran and expressed hope that the Iranian government would agree to negotiate a "fair and equitable" deal that would entail a complete abolition of nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized on February 8 that the Islamic Republic insisted on its right to enrich uranium, even if it led to war.

