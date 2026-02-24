International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Multimedia
When a picture is worth a thousand words. See what's happening in the world from a more visual perspective with Sputnik's photo galleries, infographics and other multimedia content.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukraine-conflict-from-euromaidan-to-special-military-operation-1123684724.html
Ukraine Conflict: From Euromaidan to Special Military Operation
Ukraine Conflict: From Euromaidan to Special Military Operation
Sputnik International
Sputnik's documentary explores the origins of the Ukrainian crisis: the Kiev regime’s oppression of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, the failure of the 2014 Minsk agreements and other events that led to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
multimedia
video
donbass
minsk
kiev
russia
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123684876_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4bb5bf8a794b0c3ef182bc8f3910fbc.jpg
This documentary shows how the Ukraine crisis unfolded. The conflict in Donbass had been escalating for years, with the Minsk agreements ultimately failing to resolve the situation. This set the stage for the start of the full-scale conflict, which began in February 2022. Since then, the special military operation has progressed, with significant developments shaping the ongoing situation.Read more about the origins of Russia's special military op HERE
donbass
minsk
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
Ukraine conflict: From Euromaidan to the special military operation
Sputnik International
Ukraine conflict: From Euromaidan to the special military operation
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
true
PT33M46S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123684876_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51dd71b0092e773ed5da871dfc76c0eb.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, minsk agreemen, conflict between russia and ukraine
ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, minsk agreemen, conflict between russia and ukraine

Ukraine Conflict: From Euromaidan to Special Military Operation

16:50 GMT 24.02.2026
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Sputnik's documentary explores the origins of the Ukrainian crisis: the Kiev regime’s oppression of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, the failure of the 2014 Minsk agreements and other events that led to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
This documentary shows how the Ukraine crisis unfolded.
The conflict in Donbass had been escalating for years, with the Minsk agreements ultimately failing to resolve the situation.
This set the stage for the start of the full-scale conflict, which began in February 2022.
Since then, the special military operation has progressed, with significant developments shaping the ongoing situation.
Read more about the origins of Russia's special military op HERE
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала