https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukraine-conflict-from-euromaidan-to-special-military-operation-1123684724.html
Ukraine Conflict: From Euromaidan to Special Military Operation
Ukraine Conflict: From Euromaidan to Special Military Operation
Sputnik International
Sputnik's documentary explores the origins of the Ukrainian crisis: the Kiev regime’s oppression of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, the failure of the 2014 Minsk agreements and other events that led to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
multimedia
video
donbass
minsk
kiev
russia
ukraine
armed forces of ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123684876_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d4bb5bf8a794b0c3ef182bc8f3910fbc.jpg
This documentary shows how the Ukraine crisis unfolded. The conflict in Donbass had been escalating for years, with the Minsk agreements ultimately failing to resolve the situation. This set the stage for the start of the full-scale conflict, which began in February 2022. Since then, the special military operation has progressed, with significant developments shaping the ongoing situation.Read more about the origins of Russia's special military op HERE
donbass
minsk
kiev
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/18/1123684876_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_51dd71b0092e773ed5da871dfc76c0eb.jpg
Ukraine conflict: From Euromaidan to the special military operation
Sputnik International
Ukraine conflict: From Euromaidan to the special military operation
2026-02-24T16:50+0000
true
PT33M46S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, minsk agreemen, conflict between russia and ukraine
ukraine conflict, ukrainian crisis, minsk agreemen, conflict between russia and ukraine
Ukraine Conflict: From Euromaidan to Special Military Operation
Sputnik's documentary explores the origins of the Ukrainian crisis: the Kiev regime’s oppression of the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, the failure of the 2014 Minsk agreements and other events that led to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
This documentary shows how the Ukraine crisis unfolded.
The conflict in Donbass had been escalating for years, with the Minsk agreements ultimately failing to resolve the situation.
This set the stage for the start of the full-scale conflict, which began in February 2022.
Since then, the special military operation has progressed, with significant developments shaping the ongoing situation.
Read more about the origins of Russia's special military op HERE