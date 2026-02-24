International
Ukraine's Violation of Friendship Treaty With Russia Led to Start of Special Operation - MFA
Ukraine's Violation of Friendship Treaty With Russia Led to Start of Special Operation - MFA
Ukraine's violation of the treaty of friendship, cooperation and partnership with Russia led to Moscow's decision to launch the special military operation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
"For a number of years, the Ukrainian leadership has pursued a policy of gross and systematic violation of the provisions of the treaty, which should be qualified as a refusal to comply with it, which later, in particular, led to the decision of the Russian leadership to launch the special military operation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.It is impossible to resolve the situation in Ukraine without solving the problem of NATO's expansion to the borders of Russia, Zakharova stressed.Russia will seek to solve this problem by military or political methods, the spokeswoman said.
"For a number of years, the Ukrainian leadership has pursued a policy of gross and systematic violation of the provisions of the treaty, which should be qualified as a refusal to comply with it, which later, in particular, led to the decision of the Russian leadership to launch the special military operation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Sputnik.
It is impossible to resolve the situation in Ukraine without solving the problem of NATO's expansion to the borders of Russia, Zakharova stressed.
"And the unrestrained expansion of the alliance's geopolitical space up to our borders, including Ukraine, has become one of the root causes of the conflict," she said, adding that "without its elimination, its [Ukraine's] settlement is impossible."
Russia will seek to solve this problem by military or political methods, the spokeswoman said.
"We have already offered different options," the diplomat added.
