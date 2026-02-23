International
NATO Must Return to 1997 Borders for Peace in Ukraine - Finnish Politician
NATO must revert to its 1997 borders to secure lasting peace in Ukraine, while European leaders pursue de-escalation and respect the alliance's pledge against eastward expansion "one inch" toward Russia, Armando Mema, member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom Alliance, said on Monday.
"In order to achieve a lasting Peace in Ukraine and Europe, NATO must return to 1997 borders ... The EU leaders must work in the coming years for a de-escalation, respect NATO historical promises of not expanding to one inch toward Russia," Mema said on X. NATO's "disastrous policies of enlargement" will exact a heavy toll on Europeans, as well as Europe's rapid rearmament and its "disastrous policies in Ukraine" send dangerous signals for the future, the politician said. In recent years, Russia has raised concerns about unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders. The Kremlin argues that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests. In an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO allies and accused Western politicians of scaremongering.
07:11 GMT 23.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO must revert to its 1997 borders to secure lasting peace in Ukraine, while European leaders pursue de-escalation and respect the alliance's pledge against eastward expansion "one inch" toward Russia, Armando Mema, member of the Finnish national-conservative party Freedom Alliance, said on Monday.
"In order to achieve a lasting Peace in Ukraine and Europe, NATO must return to 1997 borders ... The EU leaders must work in the coming years for a de-escalation, respect NATO historical promises of not expanding to one inch toward Russia," Mema said on X.
NATO's "disastrous policies of enlargement" will exact a heavy toll on Europeans, as well as Europe's rapid rearmament and its "disastrous policies in Ukraine" send dangerous signals for the future, the politician said.
"Finland and Sweden should be among first countries to exit NATO as soon as possible," he added.
In recent years, Russia has raised concerns about unprecedented NATO buildup along its western borders. The Kremlin argues that Russia poses no threat to anyone, but will not ignore actions potentially dangerous to its interests. In an interview with US journalist Tucker Carlson, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had no intention of attacking NATO allies and accused Western politicians of scaremongering.
