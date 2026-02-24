https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/white-house-considering-new-trade-tariffs-following-supreme-courts-ruling-1123677028.html

White House Considering New Trade Tariffs Following Supreme Court's Ruling

The administration of US President Donald Trump is exploring new ways to impose tariffs after the US Supreme Court blocked many of the already imposed tariffs last week, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

The new tariffs could apply to industries such as large-format batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic pipes, industrial chemicals, and power grid and telecommunications equipment, the report said on Monday. In addition to these new sectors, Trump's team may reportedly accelerate tariffs in other areas, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, drones, industrial robots, and polysilicon, which is used in solar panels. The new tariffs will be imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, the report read, adding that it grants the president broader authority to impose any import restrictions to ensure US national security. On Friday, the US Supreme Court ruled against the tariff scheme that Trump introduced under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The president lashed back at the court for making a "ridiculous" decision and ordered a temporary 10% tariff to be levied on all imports to the US for 150 days. On Saturday, he announced an increase to 15% in the import duties on all countries.

