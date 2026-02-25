https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/china-consistently-declares-inadmissibility-of-use-of-nuclear-weapons---foreign-ministry-1123686534.html

China Consistently Declares Inadmissibility of Use of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry

China Consistently Declares Inadmissibility of Use of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

China consistently declares inadmissibility of use of nuclear weapons and nuclear war, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms.

2026-02-25T07:35+0000

2026-02-25T07:35+0000

2026-02-25T07:54+0000

world

china

chinese foreign ministry

nuclear weapons

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/10/1022481008_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf6b79c727ab32207ac00ff47f9395f.jpg

On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. China calls on all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint, avoiding any actions leading to the escalation of the situation, the spokeswoman said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-nukes-uk-and-france-trying-to-drag-us-into-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-1123683603.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, nuclear wepons, use, ukraine, nuclear arms, uk, france, russia, svr, russian foreign intelligence service