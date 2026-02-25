https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/china-consistently-declares-inadmissibility-of-use-of-nuclear-weapons---foreign-ministry-1123686534.html
China Consistently Declares Inadmissibility of Use of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry
China Consistently Declares Inadmissibility of Use of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
China consistently declares inadmissibility of use of nuclear weapons and nuclear war, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms.
2026-02-25T07:35+0000
2026-02-25T07:35+0000
2026-02-25T07:54+0000
world
china
chinese foreign ministry
nuclear weapons
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/10/1022481008_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf6b79c727ab32207ac00ff47f9395f.jpg
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine. China calls on all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint, avoiding any actions leading to the escalation of the situation, the spokeswoman said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-nukes-uk-and-france-trying-to-drag-us-into-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-1123683603.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102248/10/1022481008_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d916ce1a852d3d6d383f89f40f7ccaa7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, nuclear wepons, use, ukraine, nuclear arms, uk, france, russia, svr, russian foreign intelligence service
china, chinese foreign ministry, mao ning, nuclear wepons, use, ukraine, nuclear arms, uk, france, russia, svr, russian foreign intelligence service
China Consistently Declares Inadmissibility of Use of Nuclear Weapons - Foreign Ministry
07:35 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 07:54 GMT 25.02.2026)
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China consistently declares inadmissibility of use of nuclear weapons and nuclear war, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday, commenting on plans to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms.
On Tuesday, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the UK and France are preparing to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine.
"I am not aware of the relevant situation. In principle, China has consistently stated the inadmissibility of the use of nuclear weapons and the prevention of nuclear war, as well as the need for strict compliance with international obligations on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons," Mao told reporters.
China calls on all sides to remain calm and exercise restraint, avoiding any actions leading to the escalation of the situation, the spokeswoman said.