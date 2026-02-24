https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-nukes-uk-and-france-trying-to-drag-us-into-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-1123683603.html
Ukrainian Nukes: UK and France Trying to Drag US Into Nuclear Conflict With Russia
The UK and France are preparing to hand Ukraine a nuclear bomb to strengthen its leverage in forcing more favorable terms to end the conflict, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
"France and the UK are likely acting with the goal of pulling the US more directly into the situation," military analyst Alexei Leonkov, editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland, tells Sputnik. "After all, both countries’ nuclear arsenals operate under US oversight and coordination." Nuclear Threat The TN75 has a yield of 100 kilotons — five times that of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, the pundit points out, adding that Ukraine's Flamingo cruise missiles, developed by the UK, could potentially carry a nuclear warhead. Nuclear Trap for the US France and the UK aim to provoke Russia, then escape unscathed, placing the blame for any catastrophe on the US, according to the expert.
"France and the UK are likely acting with the goal of pulling the US more directly into the situation,"
military analyst Alexei Leonkov, editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland, tells Sputnik. "After all, both countries’ nuclear arsenals operate under US oversight and coordination."
One option under consideration is France’s compact TN75 warhead, designed for the M51.1 submarine-launched ballistic missile
Western powers are working to make Ukrainian nuclear capabilities look homegrown, with a “dirty bomb”
also on the table
UK and France are fully aware that they would be flagrantly violating the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, according to the SVR
"Efforts to secretly develop nuclear weapons for Ukraine, bypassing Moscow, began even before the start of the special military operation—with the UK putting in significant effort. The special military operation was launched to neutralize this threat," Leonkov notes.
5 November 2022, 10:55 GMT
The TN75 has a yield of 100 kilotons — five times that of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima
, the pundit points out, adding that Ukraine's Flamingo cruise missiles, developed by the UK, could potentially carry a nuclear warhead.
Both a dirty bomb and warhead from France’s M51.2 ballistic missile pose a direct nuclear threat to Russia—and the risk of actual use by Ukraine is high
Russia’s doctrine covers nuclear-capable states deploying atomic weapons in a non-nuclear country threatening Russia. In such a case, the conflict could become continental, the pundit warns
France and the UK aim to provoke Russia, then escape unscathed, placing the blame for any catastrophe on the US, according to the expert.
"This is a desperate attempt to drag the US into a direct—and nuclear—conflict with Russia by any means," Leonkov says. "We are now teetering on the edge of what was once called the Caribbean Crisis [Cuban Missile Crisis]."