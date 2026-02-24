https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-nukes-uk-and-france-trying-to-drag-us-into-nuclear-conflict-with-russia-1123683603.html

Ukrainian Nukes: UK and France Trying to Drag US Into Nuclear Conflict With Russia

The UK and France are preparing to hand Ukraine a nuclear bomb to strengthen its leverage in forcing more favorable terms to end the conflict, according to Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

"France and the UK are likely acting with the goal of pulling the US more directly into the situation," military analyst Alexei Leonkov, editor of Arsenal of the Fatherland, tells Sputnik. "After all, both countries’ nuclear arsenals operate under US oversight and coordination." Nuclear Threat The TN75 has a yield of 100 kilotons — five times that of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, the pundit points out, adding that Ukraine's Flamingo cruise missiles, developed by the UK, could potentially carry a nuclear warhead. Nuclear Trap for the US France and the UK aim to provoke Russia, then escape unscathed, placing the blame for any catastrophe on the US, according to the expert.

