Europe Offers Ukraine Guarantees as Long as It Stays Enemy of Russia — UN Envoy
03:14 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 25.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in KyivUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Europe is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but only as long as Kiev remains an enemy of Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
“Europe clearly is willing to provide security assurances to Ukraine only as long as the Kiev regime remains an enemy of the Russian Federation, continues to wage the war,” Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council meeting.
He pointed out that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need peace and directly stated this during the recent Security Conference in Munich.
“For him, the war is a matter of politics and merely a matter of pure physical survival,” Nebenzia added.