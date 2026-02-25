International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260225/europe-offers-ukraine-guarantees-as-long-as-it-stays-enemy-of-russia--un-envoy-1123685254.html
Europe Offers Ukraine Guarantees as Long as It Stays Enemy of Russia — UN Envoy
Europe Offers Ukraine Guarantees as Long as It Stays Enemy of Russia — UN Envoy
Sputnik International
Europe is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but only as long as Kiev remains an enemy of Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
2026-02-25T03:14+0000
2026-02-25T04:31+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
vassily nebenzia
un security council (unsc)
europe
security guarantees
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106946012_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1336a4f4f72145e42f53db0efeaf9711.jpg
He pointed out that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need peace and directly stated this during the recent Security Conference in Munich. “For him, the war is a matter of politics and merely a matter of pure physical survival,” Nebenzia added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-long-standing-obsession-with-nuclear-blackmail-exposed-1123678738.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/03/1106946012_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f1fadbc12b077774d0a323655198d97.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine-russia relations, ukraine security guarantees, eu sends troops to ukraine europe's security guarantees to ukraine, russia-ukraine peace process
ukraine-russia relations, ukraine security guarantees, eu sends troops to ukraine europe's security guarantees to ukraine, russia-ukraine peace process

Europe Offers Ukraine Guarantees as Long as It Stays Enemy of Russia — UN Envoy

03:14 GMT 25.02.2026 (Updated: 04:31 GMT 25.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in KyivUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2026
© AP Photo / Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen write their wishes on a Ukrainian flag during the EU-Ukraine summit in Kyiv
Subscribe
Europe is ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, but only as long as Kiev remains an enemy of Russia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said.
“Europe clearly is willing to provide security assurances to Ukraine only as long as the Kiev regime remains an enemy of the Russian Federation, continues to wage the war,” Nebenzia said at the UN Security Council meeting.
He pointed out that Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not need peace and directly stated this during the recent Security Conference in Munich.
Ukrainian soldiers place nuclear warheads in containers for removal. 1992. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2026
World
Ukrainian Long-Standing Obsession With Nuclear Blackmail Exposed
Yesterday, 10:43 GMT
“For him, the war is a matter of politics and merely a matter of pure physical survival,” Nebenzia added.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала