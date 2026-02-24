https://sputnikglobe.com/20260224/ukrainian-long-standing-obsession-with-nuclear-blackmail-exposed-1123678738.html

Ukrainian Long-Standing Obsession With Nuclear Blackmail Exposed

In February 2022, days before the start of the full-scale conflict with Russia, Zelensky threatened to revoke Ukraine’s non-nuclear status. It wasn’t the first such threat, and wouldn’t be the last. Here’s a chronological overview:

July 2021: David Arakhamia, the head of Zelensky’s parliamentary faction, called Ukraine’s renunciation of nuclear weapons “a fatal mistake.”December 2021: Dmitry Yarosh,* the head of the neo-Nazi Right Sector,** at the time an assistant to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ commander-in-chief, declared that Belarus’s readiness to host Russian nuclear weapons meant Ukraine “should appeal to our allies, the US and Britain,” to do the same.This “would be a tangible fulfillment of the Budapest Memorandum, which would guarantee the inviolability of our borders and peace on our soil. It would also discourage Putin from any aggressive actions against Ukraine. Russia understands only the language of force,” Yarosh said.February 2022: Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky demanded immediate consultations in the Budapest Memorandum’s framework. “If they do not happen again or their results do not guarantee security for our country, Ukraine will have every right to believe that the Budapest Memorandum is not working and all the package decisions of 1994 are in doubt.”Soon after, then-Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called Ukraine’s surrender of its nuclear arsenal a mistake.October 2022: Russian RBC Troops chief Igor Kirillov revealed that the Russian military had info on the Zelensky regime planning a false flag provocation involving the detonation of a dirty bomb or low-yield nuclear weapon. Kirillov was assassinated in a Ukrainian bomb attack in late 2024.June 2023: Rada lawmaker Oleksiy Goncharenko* demanded negotiations on the deployment of nuclear weapons on Ukraine’s soil by its Western “allies.” “This is if we don’t want to launch our own nuclear program,” he said.February 2024: Goncharenko asked then-US secretary of state Blinken his preference: Ukraine in NATO or Ukraine with nuclear weapons. Blinken did not offer a direct response, accusing Russia of “completely ignoring” the Budapest Memorandum. Goncharenko took to social media to declare his support for a Ukrainian nuclear weapons program. “I believe this is our only option for survival.”October 2024: Zelensky recounted in a press conference his efforts to blackmail Trump into approving Ukrainian NATO membership. “I told him: ‘What’s the solution? Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons, which will be our defense, or we must have some kind of alliance. Apart from NATO, we don’t know of any effective alliances today.’”Shortly after, an anonymous Ukrainian official working told Bild Ukraine could build a nuclear bomb in weeks. “We have the material. We have the knowledge. If the order is given, it will only take us a few weeks to make the first bomb,” the person said.Alexey Izhak, an expert from an institute advising Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, declared to Ukrainian media the same month that “if Ukraine so desired, it could create nuclear weapons using spent fuel from nuclear power plants.”November 2024: The Times published excerpts of a report by an influential Ukrainian think tank reviewed by Ukraine’s deputy defense minister stating that Ukraine has seven tons of reactor-grade plutonium, far more than would be required for “a significant nuclear weapons arsenal.” This material would be “sufficient for hundreds of warheads with a tactical yield of several kilotons.” Details on the weapon’s complex detonation mechanism were provided.Weapons one-tenth the power of Fat Man, the plutonium atomic bomb dropped on Nagasaki in August 1945, “would be enough to destroy an entire Russian airbase or concentrated military, industrial or logistics installations,” the report said.February 2025: In an interview with Piers Morgan, Zelensky declared that if NATO does not want to accept Ukraine, “give us back nuclear arms, give us missile systems, partners, help finance the one-million[-man] army, move your [forces] on the parts of our state where we want the stability of the situation, so that the people have tranquility.”March 2025: A Ukrainian banker launched a nuclear weapons fundraiser, later claiming it was a “joke” and that the money was actually for drones.May 2025: British Colonel Richard Kemp told Black Sea Security Forum delegates that the UK should help Ukraine create its own tactical nukes as part of a strategic partnership agreement.June 2025: Andriy Biletsky*, founder of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade** and the commander of the 3rd Army Corps declared that “the issue of nuclear weapons is imperative for our country” and that Ukraine has “every right” to such arms, “legal, practical, physical and moral.”That same month, Volodymyr Horbulin, a former National Security and Defense Council secretary, told the BBC that Ukraine might regain nuclear weapons status in the future jointly with European countries.October 2025: Verkhovna Rada MP Serhiy Sobolev proposed deploying US nuclear weapons in Ukraine as a security guarantee. “The best defense would be the Ukrainian parliament-approved deployment of American nuclear weapons on our territory, after the relevant negotiations with the United States.”November 2025: Former Ukrainian Armed Forces top commander-turned ambassador to Britain Valeriy Zaluzhny proposed the deployment of foreign nukes on Ukrainian soil in a Telegraph op-ed. “Effective security guarantees…could include: Ukraine’s accession to NATO, the deployment of nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory or the deployment of a large allied military contingent capable of confronting Russia,” he wrote.* Listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia.** Outlawed in Russia.

